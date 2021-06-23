Diplomatic blunder – journal – DAWN.COM





A SERIES of blunders by our Foreign Minister caused utter embarrassment. His penchant for media attention has put the country in a diplomatic situation quite often. His mix of sensitive foreign policy issues with constituency politics has been damaging. There is a reason why foreign ministers are supposed to talk less, but this wisdom has fallen on deaf ears when it comes to our foreign minister.

It is not just about almost daily appearances of Shah Mahmood Qureshi on local television stations. Lately, his talks with foreign media have lacked the nuance and diplomatic skills to tackle complex foreign policy issues. With the country facing multiple foreign policy challenges in the region’s rapidly changing geopolitics, the country’s top diplomat is expected to exercise caution.

His latest interview with an Afghan TV station in which he apparently struggled to answer the question of whether he viewed Osama bin Laden as a martyr exposes a more serious problem. In the past, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared the leader of Al Qaeda a martyr. It was certainly not a slip and reflected his convoluted views on activism.

That discretion is the art of diplomacy must be learned by the FM.

Qureshis wading too was apparently not accidental. His pause before skirting around the question showed a deliberate ambiguity on a question that demands a clear answer: How can a terrorist be a martyr? Yet he would not say that perhaps for fear of a reaction from the ranks of the PTI and his conservative constituency. His evasive stance on someone responsible for thousands of deaths is damaging.

Editorial: FM Qureshi’s refusal to label Osama bin Laden a terrorist puzzles and defies logic

It is not only the blunder on the bin Laden issue, but also his handling of some other sensitive foreign policy issues that have raised questions about his grasp of the subject he is talking about. Populism must stay out of the realm of diplomacy. Public statements by foreign ministers on foreign policy appear to be largely intended for domestic political consumption, but such comments often have serious implications for our relations with other countries.

Maintaining a delicate balance in international relations requires nuanced responses that its populist rhetoric often lacks. His recent response to Afghan officials was equally unwarranted, provocative as their statements were. This was not necessary after the appropriate reaction of foreign ministries to the invectives of the Afghan sides.

Such a beard trade only serves the elements which seek to vitiate the atmosphere between the two countries. We must be more careful in the face of the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, which should soon see the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from its territory. There may be vested interests trying to spoil efforts to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan, but any misstep could drag us deeper into the quagmire.

Without a doubt, Pakistan played an important role in bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table that led to the Doha peace agreement, paving the way for the withdrawal of US forces. But the situation is extremely volatile with the intensification of fighting in Afghanistan and no sign of a cessation of hostilities. The impending civil war in Afghanistan will have direct and serious repercussions on Pakistan’s security.

Of course, we can still play a role in any peace process in Afghanistan, but it is not in our interest to be seen to be aligned with one of the parties to the conflict. Despite frequent clarifications, doubts remain about our claims to neutrality. This is largely the case because some of the statements emanating from Islamabad exaggerate our role. Such statements give the impression that we can get the Taliban to negotiate. They cause resentment. The warning to foreign ministers that Pakistan would take no responsibility if blamed for the deterioration of the Afghan peace was unnecessary. It is not for someone in this position to react to every statement that comes out of Kabul.

Whatever role we can play, it must be discreet. That discretion is the art of diplomacy must be learned. This is all the more important given our geopolitical and geostrategic situation. Peace in Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan as well as for the region. It is surely a very complex situation for Islamabad with its increasingly strained relations with the Afghan government.

Another tendency is to portray Pakistan at the center of international politics, giving an exaggerated sense of our influence. Oddly enough, at one point the foreign minister even took credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Supporting Palestinian rights is one thing, but otherwise we have no role to play in the conflict in the Middle East.

We offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In fact, for a country facing enormous internal and external challenges, the best policy is to keep a low profile in international conflicts that do not directly affect us. With the economy in a perpetual state of crisis and serious internal security challenges, we must look within rather than seek to expand our footprint outside.

The lack of clear direction is a major problem that plagues our foreign policy. There is no consistency between the different stakeholders on key policies. The disarray was evident in the so-called contact with India. While the establishment seemed euphoric over the progress, the civilian government did not seem to have the slightest idea of ​​the development. Although there is now silence on the issue, there is still no clarity on India and Kashmir policy beyond rhetoric.

Similar confusion was observed over counterterrorism cooperation with the United States as foreign forces began to withdraw. It is true that there is now some clarity after the prime ministers’ unequivocal statement that there was no question of providing a base for US forces for any counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan. But there is still some confusion about how to redefine our relationship with the United States.

What we need is a more serious focus on politics and the art of diplomacy rather than populist rhetoric for local consumption. Foreign policy is too serious a matter to be left to the political ambitions of an individual.

The writer is the author of No-Win War The Paradox of US-Pakistani Relations in the Shadow of Afghanistan.

[email protected]

Twitter: @hidhussain

Posted in Dawn, July 23, 2021

