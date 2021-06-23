Mike Lindell says Donald Trump will be back in power “by the fall for sure”





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said former Republican President Donald Trump would be reinstated as president “by the fall, for sure.”

Lindell made his comments during a speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida on Friday. During his speech, Lindell said his upcoming “cyber symposium” in July will reveal new evidence that voting machine fraud – orchestrated by China, he says – stole the 2020 election from Trump.

This evidence, Lindell said, will convince the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to return Trump to power by the fall.

“We bring in all the cyber guys. They will be there, then we bring in all the media. Maybe even Fox will show up, what a concept,” Lindell said of his symposium. “And then we’re going to bring in all the senators, governors, even the corrupt, [like Republican Georgia Governor] Brian Kemp – and the legislatures, the Secretary of State and all the government officials who want to be there. “

Lindell said the “cyber guys” – technology experts who are certified information systems security professionals – will show “packet captures” that prove the votes were reversed from Trump to the election winner. , Democratic President Joe Biden.

“Packet captures” are computer data files from a specific time of network activity. These packets can then be analyzed to understand network behavior later. Lindell claimed that the “cyber guys” will use the packet captures to show how many votes were returned in different parts of the country.

“It will be a global event,” continued Lindell. “Millions of people are going to see it. And these Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they are going to make 9-0 that this country has been attacked. The election is going to be held. Donald Trump will be in attendance. here this fall, that’s for sure.

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell once again asserted that former Republican President Donald Trump would return to being president “by the fall, for sure”, despite the fact that Trump lost the last election by more than seven million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. In this photo, Lindell laughs during a “Keep Iowa Great” press conference in Des Moines, IA on February 3, 2020. Jim Watson / AFP / Getty

Lindell has made equally unfounded claims several times in the past. In early June, he said Trump would resume his role as president in August (a month that falls in summer).

At the time, Lindell said Trump’s return to the White House would come either through Supreme Court rulings or through “two other bonus tracks” involving vote audits in states that Trump has. lost in 2020. One of these audits is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

However, constitutional law does not support Lindell’s prediction, according to Business Insider. The August deadline also falls during the three-month court recess, the publication noted, calling Lindell’s claim a “patently bogus conspiracy theory.”

Lindell claims the voting machines helped rig the election forced Dominion Voting Systems to sue him in a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit. Lindell sued the company for $ 1.6 billion, claiming it violated its constitutional rights to free speech.

Trump lost the election by more than seven million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. Trump’s own attorney general and the federal election security chief both said there was no evidence the fraud affected the election outcome.

Trump also claimed that voter fraud only took place in the states he lost. As such, Trump’s claim contradicts another claim in Lindell’s speech. Lindell said the voter fraud occurred in Tampa, even though Trump won Florida in the 2020 election.

Newsweek has contacted Lindell’s office for comment.

