PTI ally Pervaiz Elahi meets Zardari in Lahore – Pakistan





LAHORE: In a rare gesture, Punjab Assembly Speaker and top Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called former President Asif Ali Zardari here on Tuesday.

A press release issued after the meeting said the two sides discussed issues of mutual concern and the national political scene without giving further details.

However, insiders said the two sides had agreed to meet again shortly at a dinner that would also be attended by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat. They said the re-established contacts between the two former allies, who ruled the country from 2008 to 2013, are aimed at forming a future alliance with the Awami National Party, the third ally of the former coalition government, alongside others. nationalist parties.

A close aide to the Chaudhrys du Gujrat told Dawn that some neighborhoods are seeing snap polls by the end of the year and the meeting should be taken in the context of exploring possibilities for political cooperation in this scenario. He claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan had canceled his planned visit to the UK, knowing of the political storms brewing, both within his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the ruling coalition.

The PML-Q is currently an ally of the PTI in the Punjab and relations between the two parties have been experiencing ups and downs for some time, the former complaining that the latter ignores or refuses to accept some of its demands.

Although officially Pervaiz Elahi denies any divergence with the PTI, his son Moonis Elahi leaves no chance to publicly criticize various government policies, especially on social media.

In another move, Asif Zardari, who is also co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, summoned the chief Punjab organizer Raja Pervez Ashraf to Bilawal House in Lahore.

A PPP leader, who asked not to be named, said Zardari had taken it upon himself to negotiate a future alliance strong enough to form the next government, entrusting his son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with the task of negotiating a future alliance strong enough to form the next government. deal with other matters. for the time being. The source said Ashraf would carry a list of elected officials, many of whom left the party after 2013 but are now ready to return to the PPP fold.

The source said some of those elected officials might not immediately join the party and run for office as independents, but adopt the PPP after the electoral fight.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had also met with PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz ahead of the budget session after Shehbaz Sharif was released on bail, apparently in an effort to resolve the issue of standing chamber committees.

Against the will of the government, Mr. Elahi had issued production orders to the leader of the opposition in the Punjabi Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, who had been detained by the NAB in connection with certain corruption cases.

The PML-N and PPP demanded that the opposition leader be appointed chairman of the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, as in the National Assembly, refusing to sit on the standing committees until then. that the request be accepted.

Posted in Dawn, July 23, 2021

