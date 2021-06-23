PM Modi and other BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the anniversary of his death





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP leaders on Wednesday in paying tribute to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded his ancestor Jana Sangh, on his 68th death anniversary. “Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His lofty ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serving people will continue to inspire us. His efforts for national integration will never be forgotten,” Modi tweeted . Home Secretary Amit Shah said Mookerjee had sacrificed himself to safeguard India’s identity and integrity and saved the country from another division. His sacrifice, dedication and ideals will guide generations to come, he said, adding that Mookerjee was an architect of cultural nationalism who preferred to make the mother tongue the medium of education. He founded Jana Sangh not out of greed for power but for national reconstruction, Shah said. Paying tribute, BJP President JP Nadda said Mookerjee had dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the country while living for cultural nationalism. Mookerjee was a vocal critic of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 by the then Congressional government and was arrested after entering the state to protest the requirement to a permit to do so. He died in custody. While the government later said her death was due to health reasons, Jana Sangh and later the BJP often questioned this claim. The revocation of Article 370 had been a founding credo of the BJP, and the Modi government respected it in 2019 after coming to power for a second term.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos