Garland: More “depth” needed to protect against cyberattacks Donald Trump Merrick Garland Washington Democrats White House





Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday that private industry needs better safeguards to avoid catastrophic consequences in cyber attacks like those that have targeted U.S. infrastructure and businesses.

You must have a secondary method if your first method is stopped. You have to have depth, and we have to work with them on that, ”Garland said, a week after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin that included a discussion of a series of ransomware attacks. related to Russia in the past year. .

In an extensive question-and-answer session with reporters, the first since he was confirmed in March as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Garland also reiterated his concerns about the death penalty, defended the Justice Department’s position in a defamation case against former President Donald Trump and insisted that the government would strive to protect both the personal safety of journalists and their ability to conceal their reports. confidential sources.

The conversation took place as Garland faced demands from Democrats to quickly overturn or rescind positions the Department of Justice took during the Trump administration, including aggressive investigations into the leaks in which the police obtained telephone tapes of journalists and representatives of Congress. The Department of Justice inspector general is investigating and Garland met with heads of news organizations last week.

Garland, who made several important announcements during his tenure but did not answer any questions until Tuesday, did not reveal any new details on how those subpoenas were authorized and did not respond when he was asked when he learned of the problem. But he said it was clear that the balance the department has sought for decades to strike between First Amendment rights for journalists and protecting the disclosure of classified information is not enough for your protection.

He said he believed reporters needed sources to expose wrongdoing and bad decisions and “I will do whatever I can to help you not be forced to reveal these contacts.

Garland also defended the Justice Department’s decision to maintain its position, first supported last year, that Trump cannot be held personally responsible for the rude and disrespectful remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he made the comments while he was president.

Democrats had viewed this case as a place where Garland’s Justice Department could make a drastic change, but Garland said the case law that government lawyers had considered leaned in favor of the argument that the defamatory statements made media by a public official are protected. by the law.

The question for us, however, is really a question of law, unrelated to what we think of Trump’s statements, Garland said. We don’t have a rule for Republicans and a rule for Democrats, a rule for a former president, a rule for the current president.

He did not engage on Democratic calls for an investigation into the potential politicization of decisions made in Trump’s Justice Department, saying he didn’t want career officials to feel unnecessarily sidelined by people appointed by politicians.

Garland also said he had deep reservations about the death penalty, in part because of the disparate impact the penalty has had on minority communities, and that he would issue a more detailed statement soon. The Trump administration reinstated the death penalty last year after a 17-year hiatus in federal executions.

Although activists widely expected Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose the death penalty, the White House has remained mostly silent.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP







