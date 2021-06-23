Beware of Jokowi’s Three-Term Speech

later We are again talking about a presidential term of three terms. This means that in the general election (election 2024), Jokowi will be pushed back to become a presidential candidate for the 2024-2029 term.

At least the support came from Joko Widodo’s volunteers who paired Prabowo Subianto as a deputy candidate. This volunteer calls himself Jokpro for 2024. Jokpro volunteer advisor, Muhammad Qodari reveals the reason.

I am sure that while there are pros and cons the political burden or costs incurred at that time will be lower and God willing they will be more controlled than later in 2024 we will experience a other collision, said Qodari as reported by Kompas. Television (20/6/2021).

Muhammad Qodari said political clashes between peoples, such as those that occurred in previous elections, could be minimized if Jokowi returns to the presidency, accompanied by his former rival in the last presidential election, Prabowo Subianto.

America alone, who is 250 years old, has died (in a political clash). Especially in the context of Indonesia. So in my opinion if this is handled well the support from the community will be great. And that’s what Jokpro 2024 is campaigning for. Then the support will increase and God willing everything will be fine, he said optimistically.

Although support is starting to emerge, the public is being invited to be aware of the discourse on the three-term presidential term and the threat of authoritarianism. This was transmitted by the director of LP3ES Wijayanto.

“In the LP3ES study, a speech usually only lasts, no matter how small – for example the case of a particular singer or celebrity – only two weeks. Now, this has been the problem for years. , because Marcus Mietzner and Thomas Power (in their book democracy in Indonesia)“After all the bad things that keep happening such as the omnibus law and the revision of the KPK law, today there is nothing impossible in Indonesia to be further immersed in authoritarianism,” said Wijayanto said in an online discussion Thursday (10/6/2021).

Wijayanto said the speech about a three-term presidential term has been going on for a long time. This issue had become a public debate two years ago, with the proposed amendment to the 1945 Constitution.

Wijayanto said in this speech, there are indications of authoritarian behavior in Indonesia which is marked by a weak attachment to the rules of the democratic game.

A similar opinion came from an expert in constitutional law, Feri Amsari. According to him, a presidential term of three terms can violate the constitution and have implications for the decline of the health of democracy in Indonesia.

Constitutionally this choice violates. Because according to article 7 of the Constitution, the term of office of the President is 2 periods. Historically, in the Indonesian presidential system, this limitation has been deliberately imposed. Because realizing the greatest temptation of a President is to increase his mandate. And the same temptation has happened to previous presidents. It is not impossible to tempt President Joko Widodo, Feri said as reported by TV One (6/21/21).

So far, President Joko Widodo has refused to extend his term. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said Jokowi adhered to the 1945 Constitution which states that the maximum office of the president is for two terms.

President Joko Widodo’s claim that he rejected the speech of a three-term president was conveyed by him on February 12, 2019. Some say the president is elected for three terms. There are three reasons in my opinion. One wanted to slap me, the second wanted to search for the face when I already had one, the third wanted to dive. That’s all President Joko Widodo said. The second confirmation came from President Joko Widodo on March 15, 2021. I have no intention or interest in becoming President for three terms. The constitution provides for two terms. This is what we have to keep together. Don’t make any new noise. We are now focusing on managing the Covid-19 pandemic, said Fadjroel, as quoted by Kompas TV (06/19/21).

