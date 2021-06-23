Women MPs come to the rescue of the Prime Minister after the outcry over the remarks – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Tuesday that liberally corrupt henchmen should not dare to be the leader and representatives of Pakistani women.

She said the Liberal Brigade had repeatedly tried to distort Prime Minister Imran Khan’s extensive efforts to project a positive and progressive image of the country.

Flanked by lawyer Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, and Kanwal Shauzab, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms, Minister of State at a joint press conference a brought clarification to opposition parties and so-called social media. the outcry over Mr. Khan’s interview with a foreign journalist.

The minister rejected allegations made by alleged critics that the prime minister tainted the image of victims of sexual violence.

Mr. Khan is the true symbol of the emancipation of women, since for the first time five women parliamentarians have been appointed cabinet members. In addition, 12 parliamentary secretaries are women, including Maleeka Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Aliya Hamza Malik, who represent their ministries in parliament, she explained.

Ms Gul said women like her pride themselves on being Pakistani, observing that their religion and culture respect them. She said that they believe in the rights of women who are enrolled in the teaching of Islam. Islam gives me freedom and freedom and I am proud to have it, she said.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) considered that without the empowerment of women, all legislation and its implementation were in vain, she added.

Giving examples of how women are respected and honored in Pakistani culture, the minister said that in long lines men out of respect stepped aside so that women could be served before them. She said Mr. Khan was gravely concerned about women and girls and wanted to ensure all possible facilities and protection against sexual violence.

After the Pakistani Movement, the ruling PTI was the only party that mobilized women across the country, she said, adding that the only precedent was that of the towering figure of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah accompanied by Quaid-i -Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

I am a clear example in this regard where, coming from a feudal tribal society, I was elected parliamentarian and became a member of the cabinet, which was only possible thanks to the strong political backing and support of the Prime Minister. Imran Khan, Ms. Gul noted.

Maleeka Bukhari said the prime minister’s first directive to the Ministry of Law and Justice was to enact laws to reduce discrimination against women and reduce sexual violence. You [civil society and opposition parties] cannot decide the prime minister’s priorities for women by simply interpreting one of his statements out of context, she said.

She also highlighted the prime minister’s directive for the establishment of special courts under the anti-rape law passed by parliament, which had never been done by any previous regime or prime minister.

The parliamentary secretary said rape was a complex and non-aggravating offense against the state where the government had established Joint Investigation Teams (JITs), anti-rape crisis cells and special courts under anti-rape law. She explained that the inhuman treatment of rape victims had been ended in the name of the examination under the cover of article 13 of the Rape Law, this article having been abolished. In addition, expeditious trials in rape cases have been guaranteed by law, she said, adding that an anti-rape fund has also been set up to support its implementation. In the current budget, she added, a fund of Rs 100 million has been allocated, while the budget documents also provided for additional funding for this purpose.

Advocate Bukhari said the government has also passed the Women’s Property Rights Enforcement Law to ensure its implementation through the Deputy Commissioner and the Women’s Ombudsman at the local level.

We have taken strong and positive steps to combat rape, she added.

She called on all political parties in parliament to participate in the national dialogue with a bipartisan approach to protect women and girls from sexual violence.

Posted in Dawn, July 23, 2021

