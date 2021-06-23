Both sides pounce on China as midterm issue





Democrats and Republicans in the Purple States are already addressing US competition with China as a key issue in the fight for Senate control in 2022. Why is this important: American voters hold increasingly negative feelings towards the Chinese government, especially around bilateral economic relations and following the nations’ handling of the COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden has also made it clear that confrontation with China remains a foreign policy priority. Potentially vulnerable Democratic senators are capitalizing on the passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a China-focused comprehensive competition bill that was recently passed by a rare bipartisan vote. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Visited the Kias West Point factory in Georgia to explain how the bill could address the recent semiconductor shortage and prevent future plant shutdowns, such as the one that l ‘factory has known.

Senators Maggie Hassan (DN.H.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) Wrote opinion pieces in their local media outlining the benefits of the bill. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and the state’s Democratic parties are calling on Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), both of whom voted against the bill. They also targeted Republicans who hold open seats in the Senate and who have expressed their opposition to the bill. Meanwhile, Rubio played a role for Chinese hawks in Florida, Axios Lachlan Markay reported last week. Rubio, who is running for reelection next year, sent out campaign emails with subject lines such as “Dems <3 China" and "Is it time to stand up to Communist China?" To a list maintained by a nonprofit group called Stand Up to China. In Arizona, Republicans hung on Kelly’s ties to a Chinese tech company last year, and it is likely that they will continue to use this strategy. The senator’s team argued that he was not beholden to the Chinese authorities. Republicans have long marked Democrats also “weak” on China as a line of attack. Expect this to continue throughout the campaign cycle, as Democratic candidates tout the passage of the U.S. Innovation Act and reframe the narrative. They plan to focus on increasing the United States’ competitive advantage with China as a political priority. What they say : DSCC spokesperson David Bergstein said the campaign committee will remind voters that any Republican who refuses to support this critical bill is too weak to stand up to China to protect and develop well-paying jobs . RNSC spokesperson Chris Hartline said in a statement that “no one thinks Joe Biden and Senate Democrats will do whatever it takes to deal with the geopolitical and economic threat posed by (President) Xi ( Jinping) and the Chinese Communist Party. “

