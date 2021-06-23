Britain has a big education problem. Boris Johnson’s party lawmakers try to talk about ‘white privilege’

(CNN) Lawmakers in the UK’s ruling Conservative Party are accused of using inequalities in the country’s education system to fuel a culture war.

The House of Commons Education Committee on Tuesday released a report titled, “The Forgotten: How White Working Class Students Were Left Behind and How to Change It.”

The document asserts that the prevalence of the term “white privilege” in “the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests” may have contributed to “systemic neglect of struggling whites.”

Only the Conservative MPs on the committee supported the full version of the report – it was not supported by opposition Labor MPs.

It highlights data showing that poor children of white British descent score proportionately lower than poor children of almost all other origins.

However, it should be noted that data released by the government in April of this year shows that white students of all socioeconomic groups outperform black and Pakistani students overall.

Kim Johnson, Labor MP on the committee, told CNN the report was a “missed opportunity to strengthen opportunities for supposedly left-behind communities – such as the ones I represent – who suffer from educational inequalities due to skyrocketing child poverty and a lack of investment in jobs and opportunities.

Critics were also quick to point out that the Conservatives’ spending cuts over the past decade in government are likely to have had a much bigger impact on poorer children and hampered their educational opportunities.

Many in the Labor Party believe the Tories are trying to use the culture wars that are currently devastating British politics as a way to appeal to the former white working-class working-class communities who have supported Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the general election of 2019. Many of these areas also voted overwhelmingly in favor of Brexit.

Diane Abbott, a Labor MP who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to parliament, told CNN that she believed portraying the problem of children behind in school as being linked to ethnicity rather than to social and classroom opportunities are dangerous and divisive.

“It’s almost as if these conservatives are telling working-class white parents that they should be concerned that children from different backgrounds affect their own child’s education,” she said.

Responding to criticism of the report, Conservative MP and education committee chair Robert Halfon told CNN it was “an attempt to tackle the fact that over 900,000 disadvantaged white students in the working class are less successful than almost all other ethnic groups. at every stage of the education system. “

Halfon added, commenting on the criticism of the report’s focus on race, that: “We cannot sweep these things under the rug because they are too difficult to discuss.”

While it is true that working-class white children are underachieving children of most other ethnicities, political experts say this is more related to the lack of educational opportunities for children born in the North. poorest parts of the UK.

Alan Milburn, president of the Social Mobility Foundation, asserts that “the truth is, unfortunately, there is a strong and unbroken correlation between social class and educational attainment.”

According to Milburn’s research, children in poorer areas are more than 20 times more likely to attend a bad school compared to their contemporaries in richer areas.

Milburn believes the only way to solve this problem is to adopt a firm policy to redistribute facilities. “Obviously, the challenges faced by a teacher in a downtown school are different from those faced by a teacher in a lush, wealthy suburb. Unfortunately, collective salary bartering means that we cannot solve this problem in terms of salaries and encourage the best teachers to work in more difficult fields. This must change. The best teachers should be paid better to teach in the toughest schools. “

While Milburn says the data regarding the backwardness of white British children is undeniable, “trying to solve the problems of a particular cohort when ethnicity is not the main obstacle for these students does not seem like a sensible approach.” .

Kate Green, Labor’s shadow education secretary, said the Conservative Party had “turned their backs on those students most in need of support, free child care knowingly underfunded in the early years to the reduction of the premium for pupils, “a subsidy given directly to schools to help the education of poor children.

While this report is not government policy, but a report from a committee of MPs, it should be noted that the report was only signed by the Tories, as it follows a familiar pattern of Tory rhetoric since the victory. 2019 election.

Johnson and his party have placed “improving” the poorest parts of the UK at the heart of their national agenda. However, when certain policies regarding sensitive issues are announced, such as voter identification or prison terms for vandalizing statues of colonialists, there is often something in the detail that seems suited to liquidating their opponents.

It may be that this report is just an extension of the Tories’ new style of policymaking: the substance might ultimately be of practical benefit, but the argument surrounding it has political appeal to the new group. voters that propelled Johnson to power in 2019.

This story first appeared on CNN.com, “Britain has a big education problem. Boris Johnson’s party lawmakers try to talk about ‘white privilege’give‘. “