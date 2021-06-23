Tokyo 2020: wish our contingent the best, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian contingent on their way to the Olympics for the next Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday.

“In a few weeks, @ Tokyo2020 begins. I wish our contingent, which consists of our best athletes, the best. As the games approach, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, especially my young friends to participate. PM Modi tweeted as he attached the quiz link.

Union Youth and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was quick to thank Prime Minister Modi by tweeting: “Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your best wishes for our athletes on the occasion of the #Day Olympic. Only 30 days left for @ Tokyo2020 start cheering – India, India! Before the games, here’s an interesting quiz on MyGov. Take part! “

Earlier on International Olympic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to all the Olympians who represented India.

International Olympic Games Day is celebrated on June 23 of each year to celebrate sport and health. This occasion celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin relaunched the Olympic Games. The day aims to promote sport and spread the message of making sport an integral part of life.

The Tokyo Olympics will start on July 23 and end on August 8 of this year. The event was supposed to take place last year, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

