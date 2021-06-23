The Saudi murderer of Jamal Khashoggi was trained in a paramilitary organization in the United States a year before the murder.

Saudi journalists Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who were critical of the kingdom’s policies, were killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say a team of 15 tortured, killed and dismantled the writer, and Saudi Arabia said he died in a “fight”.

Here are some of the key moments that killed the Washington Post columnist:

Before it disappears

September 2017: The post publishes Khashoggi’s first column in the newspaper. In this column, a former court insider and longtime journalist wrote about voluntary asylum in the United States following the rise of Prince Mohammed. His next column criticizes the leadership of the prince and the kingdom.

September 28, 2018: More than a year after publishing his first column by the article, Khashoggi visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to search for documents to get married. She was then told to return on October 2, says her fiance Hatis Senzis. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that during this period a plan or “road map” was drawn up to kill Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

September 29: Khashoggi travels to London and speaks at a conference.

October 1st: Khashoggi returns to Istanbul. According to Prime Minister Erdogan, around 4:30 p.m., a team of three Saudis will arrive in Istanbul on a scheduled flight, check in at the hotel and then visit the consulate. The Turkish president said another group of consulate employees would travel to the forests outside Istanbul and the nearby town of Yalova on a “reconnaissance” trip.

Jamal Khashoggi arrives at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 (right)

The day of his disappearance

2 October 3:28 am: A private jet arrives at Istanbul’s Atatürk International Airport, carrying 15 members of the Saudi Arabian “assassination squad” reported by Turkish media. Other team members will arrive on two commercial flights in the afternoon. Prime Minister Erdogan said the team includes Saudi security and intelligence authorities and forensic experts. They meet at the Saudi consulate. One of the first things they do is dismantle the hard drive connected to the consulate’s camera system, the president said.

11:50 am: Khashoggi is called later today to confirm his appointment at the consulate, Erdogan says.

13:14: Surveillance footage later leaked to Turkish media shows Khashoggi entering through the front door of the Saudi consulate. No footage has been released showing he is gone. Her fiancé waits outside for hours to walk.

3:07 p.m .: Surveillance footage shows a vehicle with a diplomatic license plate leaving the Saudi consulate and heading towards the consulate general about 2 km (1.2 miles) away.

5:50 p.m .: Khashoggi’s fiancé warned authorities, saying he could have been forcibly detained at the consulate, or that something serious had happened, according to Erdogan.

7:00 p.m .: Private Saudi planes will transport six members of the Saudi troops from Istanbul to Cairo and return to Riyadh the next day.

11:00 p.m. Seven members of the so-called Saudi team depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aboard another private jet and return to Riyadh the next day. The other two depart on a commercial flight.

Erdogan confirmed reports that a man wearing Khashoggi’s clothes, glasses and beard, “Body Double,” left the Riyadh consulate with another on a scheduled flight later that day. ..

CCTV footage shows a private jet allegedly used by a group of Saudi men suspected of being involved in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Initial reaction

October 3: Khashoggi’s fiancé and post are made public with his disappearance. Saudi Arabia says Khashoggi visited the consulate and left shortly after. Turkish officials have suggested Khashoggi may still be at the consulate. Prince Mohammed told Bloomberg:

October 4: Saudi Arabia is a state news agency and the consulate “is coordinating follow-up procedures and with the Turkish municipality to clarify the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after leaving the consulate.” ..

October 5: The post, in solidarity with Khashoggi, printed a blank column in the newspaper and titled it “Missing Voice”.

October 6: An article quoting unnamed Turkish officials reports that Khashoggi may have been killed at the consulate in a “pre-planned murder” by the Saudi team.

October 7: Khashoggi’s friend told AP authorities told him the writer was killed at the consulate. The consulate rejects what is called an “unfounded complaint”.

October 8: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Turkey has been summoned for Khashoggi’s disappearance and murder.

Leaked video

October 9: Turkey says Khashoggi will search the Saudi consulate like a photo of him walking on the surface of a diplomatic post.

October 10: Surveillance footage of Khashoggi and a Saudi squad who allegedly killed him has been leaked. Khashoggi’s fiancé asks for help from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

October 11: Turkish media explain that the Saudi Arabian team includes guards, intelligence personnel, soldiers and autopsy specialists. Trump calls Khashoggi’s disappearance a “bad situation” and promises to go back to his roots.

October 12: Trump promises to know again what happened to Khashoggi.

October 13: The pro-government newspaper reports that Turkish authorities have audio recordings of the alleged murder of Kashoghi’s Apple Watch, but details of the report have been questioned.

International tumult

October 14: “We will reach its roots and be severely punished,” Trump said when Saudi Arabia was involved. The director of a Saudi-owned satellite news channel suggested the country could retaliate through oil exports, and the kingdom will respond with a violent attack on those who threaten it. The Saudi Stock Exchange will temporarily collapse down to 7%.

Khashoggi (pictured) disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul

October 15: A Turkish forensic team enters the Saudi consulate and searches. These diplomatic posts have experienced extraordinary development because they are considered the soil of sovereignty. After calling Salman, King of Saudi Arabia, Trump suggests that “illegal murderers” could be the cause of Khashoggi’s murder. Trump has said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Middle East following the incident. Meanwhile, business leaders say they will not attend the Kingdom’s Economic Summit, which was inspired by Prince Mohammed.

October 16: Turkish officials told AP that “specific evidence” was found at the Saudi consulate to prove that Khashoggi was killed. Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for a meeting between King Salman and Prince Mohammed. Meanwhile, Trump compared the case to Brett Kavanaugh’s current Supreme Court appointment in a confirmation hearing, saying:

October 17: Pompeo will meet with the Turkish president and the foreign minister in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. Turkish police will search the official residence of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul and conduct a second search of the consulate.

October 18: The leaked surveillance photo shows a member of Prince Mohammed’s aide entered the consulate just before Khashoggi disappeared.

October 20: Saudi Arabia initially admitted that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate and claimed he was killed in a “fight”. This assertion immediately calls into question the Kingdom’s Western allies, especially in the US Congress.

October 22: By the time Khashoggi was assassinated, members of Prince Mohammed’s aides reportedly called the royal family four times. Police search for a vehicle at the Saudi consulate parked in an underground car park in Istanbul.

CCTV appears, showing Saudi intelligence personnel wearing fake beards and Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes and glasses on the day they went missing.

October 23: Prime Minister Erdogan said Saudi authorities planned Khashoggi’s death for several days, then killed Khashoggi and demanded that Saudi Arabia identify everyone involved.

25 october: Turning their story around, Saudi prosecutors say Khashoggi’s murder was a deliberate crime.

November 2: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government. On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling adviser Yasin Aktai said he believed the body should be dissolved in acid.

November 4: Khashoggi’s sons Sarah and Abdullah Khashoggi have called for their bodies to be returned for burial in Saudi Arabia.

November 10: President Erdogan says Turkey has provided “Saudi Arabia, Washington, Germans, French, British” with tapes related to the murder.

November 13: Turkish media report that baggage carried by the Saudi “strike team” included scissors, defibrillators and syringes that could have been used against Khashoggi.

November 15: Saudi prosecutors have announced that they are seeking the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects charged with murder. Shalaan al-Shalaan said it was the head of the negotiating team sent to repatriate who ordered the murder and accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. On the same day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against 17 Saudi officials, including Turkish Consulate General Mohammed Arotavi.

November 16: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination, according to a CIA assessment published in the Washington Post.

November 18: Germany has banned 18 Saudis suspected of being involved in a murder from entering the Schengen area, which has no European borders. Berlin also announced that it had stopped exporting previously approved weapons to Saudi Arabia.