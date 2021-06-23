Let’s not be treated like the saying “candy, waste is thrown away”

JAKARTA, iNews.id – The Association of Ex-Pilots of Merpati Nusantara Airlines (MNA) indicated that severance pay for a number of former employees had not been paid by the company which had ceased operations since 2014. Therefore , they sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The letter called for Jokowi’s support so that shareholders or the SOE ministry can pay severance pay to former Merpati employees.

“So far we are still waiting for clarification. We think there is something strange because Merpati was declared to have ceased to function from 2014, but so far MNA still exists,” Former MNA pilot and employee Captain Eddy Sarwono said on Wednesday (6/23/2021).

The full content of the open letter to Jokowi is as follows:

President of the Republic of Indonesia

Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo

Respectfully

Beforehand, let us Para Ex. PT Drivers. Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) which is a member of the Association Pilot Ex. Merpati (PPEM), which also represents the interests of all Ex. The employees of Merpati, first of all, thank for the presence of Almighty God and pray that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo will enjoy physical and mental health and be always under his guidance and protection and always afforded the convenience of carrying out the daily duties of the state.

The late Bung Karno once advised “Never Forget History”, as well as the story of Merpati which was created on September 6, 1962. Merpati has played a very important and important role in this country, especially in the exercise of its development functions. agents, opening access to and from remote areas with very minimal facilities.

Merpati was also invited to always participate in the realization of the “archipelago overview” in the political, economic and socio-cultural fields and was charged to be the air bridge of the archipelago. Among us, many pilots and other flight crews died in the line of duty, some even lost their bodies and planes, as in Papua and the Molo Strait around Rinca Island, in the is from Nusa Tenggara.

Even if for some reason Merpati must be shut down or liquidated by the state, we all former Merpati employees also do not have the power to prevent it. There is only one thing we want to ask the president, don’t treat us like the saying goes, “After it’s sweet, Sepah is thrown”.

We sincerely request the attention and assistance of Mr. President to help us with the immediate payment of our severance pay, which since 2016 has not been completed by PT Merpati as a Public Company, as well as our rights to pension which so far no certainty or clarity when it will be completed and paid in full since the announcement that the Merpati Nusantara Airlines pension fund had been frozen and dissolved by the CEO of Merpati on January 22, 2015.

Hopefully the government’s decision to shut down PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) has always been carefully considered and matured, and that it has obtained the advice of transport and aviation experts, given that the Republic of Indonesia is an archipelagic country, so the air routes, especially those connecting remote ones that have not been served by other modes of transport, it is very important to maintain its existence.

Thus, we are sending this Open Letter to the President while awaiting uncertainty about the settlement of our normative rights, namely severance pay and pension rights. We sincerely hope that Mr. President and all authorities who read and pay attention to this Open Letter can help solve our problems.

For Mr. President’s consent and attention, we thank you.

