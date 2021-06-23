Inside the Beltway: Bill O’Reilly explains his Donald Trump tour





Tickets are already on sale for The History Tour: Donald Trump & Bill OReilly, a four-city series starring the former president and veteran broadcaster set to take place in December. Ticket prices range from $ 106 to $ 7,506 according to Ticketmaster.

It will be wonderful but impactful sessions to talk about the real issues happening in the United States, the ones the fake media never mentions. I will focus on greatness for our country, a topic rarely discussed in political dialogue, Mr. Trump said in a recent statement.

His future partner, Mr. OReilly, has meanwhile revealed the origins of this intriguing couple in a new interview.

I thought to myself, I don’t know what happened for four years inside the Trump White House. I don’t know how they got this coronavirus vaccine in seven months, which is a miracle. I don’t know what Trump said to Vladimir Putin and vice versa, I don’t know why the border wall was not built. I don’t know anything because the corporate media didn’t report anything. They either hated him or they loved him. You’ve only ever had the facts, Mr OReilly told Talkers Magazine editor Michael Harrison in a new podcast.

So I thought, how can I correct this wrong? I think the American people are stronger when they know the information, when they know what happened. So I said, I have to convince Trump to take a historic tour with me. It was not an easy argument, Mr OReilly said, revealing that he had traveled to Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trumps’ Florida home, to pitch his idea.

I’ve known Trump for 30 years and wrote a really good book called Trump’s United States, which explains exactly how he got elected. But the book ended there, he continued.

So I said, you know, Mr. President, if you want to run again or be a political titan in the future, you really have to get the facts about your administration. There’s no one better than me to do this, because I’m a pretty tough interviewer. And if you come with me, it won’t be a rally, explained Mr. OReilly.

It took him two months, but he signed a contract to do four interviews. And if they are doing well and he doesn’t hit me in the mouth, which is a possibility and it would be worth the price of the ticket, then do more, he concluded.

Mr. Harrison conducted the interview on June 11 and posted it on PodCastOne.com, a digital network. Mr. OReilly, meanwhile, can be heard on OReilly Update, a daily national radio report broadcast by Key Networks.

BIDENS HONEYMOON IS OVER IN IOWA

Enthusiasm for President Biden appears to be cooling off in Hawkeye State.

Bidens’ approval rating among the Iowans is underwater six months into his tenure, with 43% approving the work he does and 52% disapproving, a Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll released Tuesday said. .

This is a reversal from the last time the question was asked. In March, by a narrow margin, more Iowans approved of the work Biden, a Democrat, was doing as president (47%) than disapproved (44%), the news agency said.

Mr Bidens’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was the only issue that received a positive rating for the president; it obtained the approval of 53% of the respondents. The remaining responses were lukewarm at best, and at times downright dismal.

The poll found that just 29% of Iowans approved of Mr. Bidens’ efforts on immigration, 35% approved of his work in criminal justice, 40% on the economy and 45% on infrastructure. .

The percentage of Iowans who say the nation is on the wrong track has risen to 59%, from 51% in March, while 31% say the nation is moving in the right direction. This is down from 38% in March. Ten percent say they’re not sure, according to survey analysis.

Only 4% of Republicans say the nation is headed in the right direction, while 92% say it is on the wrong track. For Democrats, 69% say things are going in the right direction and 20% say they are on the wrong track. For the self-employed, the distribution is 26% in the right direction, 59% in the wrong direction, according to the analysis.

The survey of 807 Iowa adults was conducted June 13-16 by Selzer & Co. and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

IN THE MEANTIME IN WISCONSIN

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that it has designated a 962 square mile area of ​​Wisconsins Lake Michigan as a National Marine Sanctuary.

The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary will protect 36 historically significant shipwrecks, 21 of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The federal agency says the cool, fresh water from Lake Michigan has helped preserve the lost ships.

Several of the known wrecks are mostly intact and look a lot like they were when they sank. The area also includes the two oldest known shipwrecks in Wisconsins, and archival research suggests there may be dozens more to be discovered, the federal agency said.

FOXIFIED

Fox News beat rivals MSNBC and CNN during the week of June 14-20, gaining an average of 2.2 million prime-time viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. This is the 18th consecutive week that Fox News has established itself as No.1.

The network also dominated the airwaves during President Bidens’ summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, attracting 3 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity both enjoyed a 2.8 million audience while Unfiltered with Dan Bongino was the weekend’s top cable news show for the third week in a row with 1.6 million viewers.

POLL OF THE DAY

40% of American adults strongly agree that democracy is the best form of government; 43% of Republicans, 35% of Independents and 54% of Democrats agree.

26% overall tend to agree that this is the best form of government; 23% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

8% somewhat disagree; 7% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

8% overall strongly disagree; 12% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

18% are not sure; 16% of Republicans, 17% of Independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist / YouGov poll of 1,500 American adults conducted June 13-15.

