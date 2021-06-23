Connect with us

Rack up, vaccinate, limp again: Chidambaram drops after Monday’s record vaccination

Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the government led by Narendra Modi after India saw a significant drop in the total number of vaccinations on Tuesday from the record number of vaccines given on Monday. As of Monday, the country administered a record 88 lakh Covid-19 vaccines.

Mocking the central government, Chidambaram took to Twitter to expose the “secret behind the world record” for single-day vaccinations.

“Build up on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and start limping again on Tuesday.” This is the secret of the world ‘record’ of vaccinations in a ‘day’. I’m sure the ‘feat’ will find its place in the Guinness Book of Records! “Tweeted P Chidambaram.

In another tweet, Chidambaram said: “Who knows, there might be a Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to the Modi government.” He added that “Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai” should now read “Modi Hai, Miracle Hai”.

BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to Chidambaram's comments, accusing the Congress-ruled states of "dragging India down".

"India closed Tuesday at 54.22 lakh vaccinations after a record Monday. It is the Congress-ruled states that are limping, and dragging India down. So keep the scorn and derision for your colleagues and allies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, spare us,[sic]" Amit Malviya said.

In the midst of the war of words, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh denounced the Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said: “Vaccination trend in Madhya Pradesh over the past 3 days: June 20: 692; June 21: 16.93 lakhs; June 22: 4842. Who are we trying to fool? "

RECORD VACCINATIONS IN ONE DAY

India is Monday administered over 88 lakh doses as revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination Entered into force. The previous record was over 48 lakh doses on April 1.

Following this record feat, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Today's record number of vaccinations is cheering. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Kudos to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the tough frontline warriors making sure so many citizens get the vaccine. Well done India. "

A day later, Tuesday, India administered a total of 54 24 374 doses, bringing the total doses administered across the country to 29 46 39 511, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

THE IMMUNIZATION PROGRAM

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the central government was starting the “free vaccination campaign for all” for every Indian.

“The biggest beneficiaries of this phase of India's immunization campaign will be the poor, middle class and young people of the country. We all need to make a commitment to get vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19, ”he said.

According to the revised guidelines, vaccine doses provided free of charge by the Center will be allocated to states and TUs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and immunization progress, and all over 18s will be eligible. for free vaccines. .

(With PTI entries)



