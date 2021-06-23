As Trump inquiry looms, Bragg leads race for Manhattan DA





June 22 (Reuters) – Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and civil rights lawyer, led the Democratic nomination contest for Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday, putting him in the position to become the first black person to lead one of the most prominent the country’s prosecutor’s offices.

With 96% of the results published, Bragg held 34% of the votes of registered Democrats, edging his main rival, former federal prosecutor and former Justice Department official Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who was in second place at 30%.

Six other candidates are far behind.

Given Manhattan’s strongly Democratic leanings, the winner of the primary is almost guaranteed to win in the November general election against Republican Thomas Kenniff, a former Westchester County District Attorney and veteran of the Iraq War who turned away. presented without opposition to the nomination of his party.

The next district attorney is likely to inherit the ongoing criminal investigation by former President Donald Trump’s office into the business empire, which was launched in 2018 under the tenure of Cyrus Vance Jr.

The new prosecutor will also have to navigate a nationwide debate over criminal justice, race and civil rights, even as the city faces an upsurge in crime that has placed public safety at the center of Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Bragg, who garnered the support of progressives such as Boston District Attorney Rachael Rollins, attempted to strike a balance between preserving civil liberties and protecting public safety.

Weinstein, who is considered more moderate than most of the other candidates, had the backing of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former US attorney general Eric Holder. She has raised far more campaign funds than any other candidate, thanks to her connections to Wall Street through her husband, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein.

A victory for Bragg or Weinstein would mark a historic first: there has never been a black or female district attorney in Manhattan.

Office turnover is unusual; the next district attorney will be only the third in nearly 50 years. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office employs 500 lawyers and has an annual budget of approximately $ 125 million. Thanks to the Wall Street location in Manhattan, the office oversees a wide range of financial crimes.

Unlike the mayoral election, voters did not use a priority voting system, which allows voters to rank multiple candidates in order of preference. Read more

More than 27,000 postal ballots remain to be counted, according to the city’s electoral council.

SUITABILITY PROBE

Candidates largely refrained from offering specific thoughts on the Trump inquiry. But Bragg often reminded voters during the election campaign that he helped prosecute the Trump administration “over a hundred times” as an assistant in the New York state attorney general’s office.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this year, Weinstein said: “No one is above the law, no matter who you are or what position you have held.”

Whoever wins is likely to become a target for Trump, who called the investigation a “witch hunt” and attacked Vance personally.

The winner will also have the opportunity to change prosecution policies in the country’s largest city, following widespread protests last year against policing and racial injustice.

Most of the candidates pledged to prosecute fewer low-level crimes as part of a larger effort to tackle racial prejudice. Read more

Bragg told Reuters earlier this year that more than 80% of the city’s criminal record consists of misdemeanors or misdemeanors.

“We need to drastically reduce this footprint,” he said. “A lot of these cases have absolutely nothing to do with public safety.”

Weinstein also said she would reduce the number of cases by refusing to prosecute those who do not advance public safety. But she also said she would use resources to keep New Yorkers safe.

Report by Joseph Ax; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Aurora Ellis

