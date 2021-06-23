Xi Jinping hails ‘new horizon’ for humanity in space conversation with astronauts





Xi Jinping asked astronauts about their health and working conditions (File) Beijing, China: President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed the work of three astronauts building China’s first space station as opening up “new horizons” in humanity’s attempt to explore the cosmos. The trio took off last Thursday aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Gobi Desert in northwest China and docked about seven hours later at the Tiangong space station, where they will pass. the next three months. The launch of China’s first crewed mission in nearly five years is a matter of prestige as Beijing prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a massive propaganda campaign. “The construction of a space station is an important step for the cause of space flights,” Xi said from the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center, speaking to the astronauts via video link. “It will be a contribution that will open new horizons for the peaceful use of space by mankind. You are the representatives of countless fighters of the new era of the cause of China’s space flights,” he said. -it added during the televised conversation. To prepare, the crew completed more than 6,000 hours of training, including performing hundreds of submarine somersaults with full space equipment. Xi asked the astronauts about their health and working conditions, adding that they are in the hearts of the Chinese people. First-time astronaut Tang Hongbo said he had adapted to the weightless environment. “Food and drink, health and working conditions are all good,” he said. “We had video calls with the family. Our house in the space is very warm and comfortable.” The mission commander is Nie Haisheng, a decorated Air Force pilot from the People’s Liberation Army who has already participated in two space missions. The other two members are also from the army. “Having been on two space flight missions, I felt that this time the mission is even bigger and this is the greatest honor,” said astronaut Liu Boming. “We will be doing two (spacewalks) and… a series of technological equipment tests.” The Chinese space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year, including three more crewed missions that will provide two lab modules to expand the 70-ton station, as well as supplies and personnel from ‘crew. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

