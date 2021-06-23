Pakistan seeks to gag media, yet again





Bilal Noor

Posted on June 23, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s army-backed government is proposing legislation to establish an omnibus body to monitor all media platforms in Pakistan, including digital platforms, television and film, sparking protests that are slowly gathering momentum scale across the country.

Media outlets of journalists and workers have been joined by lawyers’ organizations and human rights watchdogs in opposing the Pakistan Media Development Authority draft ordinance which, in in fact, will provide an institutional framework for the government to restrict media freedom which is already under attack.

The Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Bar Council of Pakistan have rejected the draft Pakistan Media Development Authority ordinance, 2021.

The bill has draconian reach and a devastating impact on the constitutional principles and guarantees of freedom of expression, media freedoms and the right to information as well as on the profession of journalist, they said in a statement. joint declaration on May 29.

The PFUJ is an umbrella organization of all journalists’ unions, while the HRCP is the umbrella organization for human rights and the PBC is the representative body of lawyers in the country.

The development comes amid several incidents of threats and coercion of journalists, some of whom were kidnapped and held for questioning and others suffered physical attacks by strangers – the local Urdu term is namaloom afraad, widely suspected of come from various intelligence services. . Many have lost their lives and few are one, as the government expresses its shock and sets up an investigation. Detectives who attack and their organizations remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, the political leaders of the time demanded complete freedom of the media. Khan said this at a meeting in London and his words were repeated last week by his Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary.

Shooting at the messenger has been attempted with varying results by successive regimes in Pakistan, martial law administrations in particular, at least since the Ayub Khan era requiring generations of media personnel to retaliate, again with variable results.

But each of these struggles has caused hardship to poorly paid, mostly middle-class individuals and families, save for the few big names. Each attempt added to political uncertainty, even instability, and at least in one case, that of General Pervez Musharraf, significantly contributed to his ousting from power.

The May 30, 2021 edition of the Dawn newspaper called the bill a declaration of war on journalists. If enacted, it will erase all critical voices from print, electronic and digital platforms through a system of coercive censorship that will only allow flexible media to survive. In other words, this bare attempt to control the narrative will gut the very logic of the Fourth Estate, which is to act as a check on excess of power and to function as a watchdog for the public interest.

In the most recent cases, unidentified people attacked journalist Asad Ali Tur outside his house and police failed to act as CCTV footage of the attack was available.

This sparked a protest meeting in which famous TV presenter Hamid Mir spoke vehemently. The next thing that happened was that he was taken off the air from his talk show five days a week on Geo TV. Management defended its action by alleging that it acted after Mir gave an objectionable speech.

Writing in The Guardian London, Mir recalled that in his previous protests ten years ago, he was supported by Mr Imran Khan who had promised complete freedom if he came to power.

Mir wrote: Now I have been taken off the air once again but this time Khan is the prime minister. The ban came immediately after I spoke at a press freedom protest in Islamabad. Journalists, lawyers and civil society activists were there to show our solidarity with Asad Ali Toor, a journalist who was assaulted last week inside his own home. Three men entered, tied him up, and beat him severely. The attackers, Toor said, identified themselves as belonging to the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

The attack on Toor was the latest in a long series of assaults on journalists in the Pakistani capital. In April, my former colleague, Absar Alam, was shot dead while walking in a park. In July 2020, Matiullah Jan was abducted for several hours. The government claims Islamabad is the safest city in the country, but as media watchdog Freedom Network Pakistan recently reported, it has become the most dangerous city for journalists in the country.

Mir added: The trend is hopelessly predictable. It is always critical and independent journalists who are targeted. The attacks come after a series of threats. After the attack, the victim is accused of faking the incident to seek publicity or political asylum. Despite the evidence, the attackers were never arrested. Instead, the victims are called traitors and even face new charges.

Last year, the Khan government faced serious political protests from opposition parties under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, until the combine fell earlier this year. One of the problems at the origin of the differences was the explicit designation of the all-powerful army, even the head of the army. The deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had done so from his exile in London by addressing large gatherings via the video.

Huna Yusuf, writing in Dawn (May 30, 2021) says journalists could take a similar approach. But we are at a turning point. Seasoned journalists at last week’s protests said it was time to name known strangers who harass and attack journalists. Let the press do what they do best and hold them accountable.

Pakistan ranks 145 out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2021 Global Press Freedom Index.

Pakistani media, which have a long tradition of being very lively, have become a priority target for the country’s deep state, to put it mildly for the military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the main military intelligence agency. , and the significant degree of control they exercise over the civilian executive, says Pakistan Press Freedom RSF.

Unless the government backs down, which seems unlikely, the protests could escalate and pose a serious problem for the government which is already abuzz with a struggling economy and a rampant COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Noor is an activist journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos