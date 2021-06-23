US House to Form New Committee to Investigate Attack on Capitol Hill | Voice of America





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats on Tuesday that she was creating a new committee to investigate the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, according to a person familiar with her words.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private management meeting and did not provide further details. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Republicans in the Senate blocked legislation that would form an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on supporters of former President Donald Trump. Pelosi said earlier this month the House would step up investigations into the riot, in which a violent mob stormed police, broke into the building and sought lawmakers to try to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

FILE – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 17, 2021.

The new select committee would entrust the investigation to the majority Democrats. More than three dozen Republicans in the House and seven Republicans in the Senate said they wanted to avoid a partisan inquiry, and they backed the legislation to form an independent commission, which was reportedly modeled after a similar panel that investigated the terrorist attacks of September 11.

But those numbers weren’t strong enough to overcome GOP opposition in the Senate, where the support of 10 Republicans is needed to pass most bills if all Democrats vote yes en bloc. Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer has said he could hold a second vote after legislation failed to move forward last month, but there is no indication Democrats could gain the necessary support from three more Republicans.

“We can’t wait any longer,” Pelosi said on June 15. “We will proceed.”

Many Republicans have made it clear that they want to move on after the Jan.6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurgency, including how the government and law enforcement lacked intelligence leading riots and Trump’s role before and during the insurgency.

Some Republicans have gone so far as to downplay the violence, one suggesting the rioters look like tourists and another insisting that a woman, Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot and killed that day then that she was attempting to enter the bedroom from the Chamber through a window, was “realized.”

Last week, 21 Republicans voted against awarding medals of honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police to thank them for their service that day. Dozens of these officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and fractures.

Seven people died during and after the riots, including Babbitt, three other Trump supporters who died of medical emergencies and two police officers who committed suicide in the days that followed. A third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with protesters, but a medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos