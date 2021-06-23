Vaccines, crucial weapons against the pandemic: Erdogan





Turkey hopes to conclude its vaccine studies by the end of the year as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on nations to avoid vaccine injustice in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier yesterday, Turkish media reported the launch of the country’s vaccine candidate named Turkovac. In a speech at the Bloomberg-powered Qatar Economic Forum yesterday, the Turkish leader said vaccines are the most crucial weapons against a pandemic. However, he illustrated the extent of the fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic around the world, noting that the least developed countries and developing countries of the world had been “left to their fate”. “We are working to help friendly countries that have not yet acquired vaccines. We stress that vaccination should not lead to further injustices on all the platforms in which we participate. We are witnessing the indifference displayed on the issue of vaccines, which are the most crucial weapons against the pandemic. We are facing a catastrophic situation in which nearly 100 countries have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine, ”Erdogan said. “With this sensitivity, we are conducting our national vaccine studies which we hope to be ready by the end of the year. I would like to share the good news that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Turkey will hopefully be the vaccine for all mankind with our nation, ”he added. Commenting on the economy, Erdogan said Turkey’s exports are expected to hit a record $ 200 billion this year as it consolidates at its sites interconnecting three continents and searches for alternatives to the Asia-centric production grid. “With a growth rate of 1.8%, we ranked second among the G20 countries to achieve the highest growth. During the same period, we were among the G20 countries to experience the greatest increase in industrial production. The 7% growth rate we achieved in the first quarter of 2021 reinforced our hopes for the remaining quarters. “ Erdogan also highlighted Turkey’s role in ensuring security, peace and stability in the region, highlighting the lifting of the blockade imposed on Qatar by its neighbors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). “We are determined to continue our cooperation with the countries of the region, starting with our neighbors on the basis of mutual respect and an equitable partnership. We are building diplomatic traffic to solve the problems of our region, contributing to peace and stability. “I would like to reiterate our appreciation for the resolution of the Gulf Cooperation Council which enabled the lifting of the blockade and the sanctions against Qatar as well as the reconciliation of the brotherly Gulf countries. Share this post



