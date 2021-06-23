Praised by PM Modi for practicing the Covid protocol in the middle of the second wave, MP Village finally gets a vaccination center





After a prolonged wait, a village in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, finally obtained a vaccination center on Wednesday. It comes after News18.com highlighted the plight of the village named Chanderi when a massive free centralized vaccination campaign is operational across the country. The people of Chanderi have done a commendable job of preventing the deadly second wave of covid19 by implementing high priority security measures. Villagers practiced social distancing, used protective masks, even put masks around the muzzle of cattle and prohibited entry and exit from the village. Locals have even postponed functions like weddings and the like until things improve. The villagers were congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but they fought for a vaccination center. The village panchayat wrote to Block’s doctor and Janpad Panchayat’s office on April 20, seeking a vaccination center, but all efforts were unsuccessful. On June 21, when the media highlighted the ordeal of the villagers, the administration took action and on Wednesday established a center at the village government college. A local farmer, MS Mewada, said nearly 40 residents were bitten. Until now, residents were forced to travel to remote centers around 10 to 15 km from the village, which made vaccination difficult for locals, especially the elderly. When the vaccination center was set up, large numbers of residents from neighboring villages, including Old Chanderi, Bhagwanpura and Bhimpura, came to the center. On June 21, Madhya Pradesh had set a new record by administering around 17 doses of lakh vaccine, setting a new record for a one-day vaccination campaign. Indore led the national ranking registering 2.12 lakh doses per day. The state had exceeded the target of 10 lakh doses by almost 70%. Under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, volunteers, religious and spiritual leaders, well-known personalities and others had gone to the field to urge residents to get them vaccinated. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

