2 residents go viral after shouting Jokowi in Bogor, here are the facts





Jakarta – Video of two residents secured by officers who are said to have shouted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Bogor viral on social networks. The police are revealing the truth. In the viral video seen detik.com, Wednesday (6/23/2021), two people were escorted by officers to a guard post. The situation at the place at that time seemed overcrowded. The two residents are referred to as potential train passengers at Bogor station. The narration accompanying the video is that the two passengers attempted to break through the guard and screamed President Jokowi because he was annoyed that his access was interrupted. Bogor Town Police Chief Kombes Susatyo Purnomo gave an explanation. Susatyo said the two passengers attempted to pierce the officers because they wanted to shake hands with President Jokowi. “want to shake hands and take a photo with President Jokowi, ”Susatyo said via text message. Susatyo dismissed those who were detained, annoyed that their trip had been disrupted. According to Susatyo, the two people were taken into police custody for reasons of health protocol. “But you still have to keep your distance and move forward,” said Susatyo. The two detained people have now been released. Previous, Jokowi Monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for KRL users at Bogor train station in West Java last Thursday (6/17). Jokowi said the mass vaccination was carried out because Bogor, as a buffer city, has great mobility. “This morning I saw the setting up of vaccinations at Bogor City station. We know that Bogor is a metropolitan area that supports the capital Jakarta so that all mobility interactions are high,” Jokowi said. . “Therefore, we want to prioritize both KRL passengers, train passengers, as well as station workers, to protect them from COVID-19,” he continued. Jokowi wants the COVID-19 vaccination in places with high mobility to be accelerated, for example in stations, terminals, airports, towards ports. “We want an acceleration in places with strong interaction, high mobility, be it stations, trains, bus stations, airport, and ports, ”Jokowi said. Also check out “How Jokowi Cope with the Rest of His Position at the Age of 60”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (knv / fjp)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos