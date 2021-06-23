Greg Abbott’s border wall pushes Democrats and activists to stop ignoring Trump





Many in Democratic politics have taken the ‘hear no evil, no see evil’ approach of ignoring former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from major social media networks and has largely turned his back. out of public view.

But his return to the Texas border on June 30 to slam Democrats over his pet problem has animated former enemies both nationally and in Texas.

At the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Trump will head to the border to taunt immigration, the issue that launched his political career. Abbott, who last week announced plans to build a crowdfunded border wall in Texas with a $ 250 million “down payment” from the state budget, is eligible for re-election next year and is considered to be positioning for a candidacy for the presidency.

Previewing the trip in a statement, Trump accused that “Biden and Harris will not even visit the wreckage scenes they created, nor will they come to visit the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives. to defend our nation. “

He added that what they did was a “serious dereliction of duty”, and said his visit could hopefully “shed light on these crimes” against the country.

The President of the League of United American Citizens of Latin America (LULAC), Domingo Garcia, from Texas, said Trump’s return to political events to antagonize Democrats and demonize immigrants cannot be ignored given the climate frenzied politics.

“He raised the hideous flag of anti-immigration divide and still smoldering tribal politics, and we have to put a stake on it,” Garcia told Newsweek, comparing Trump’s rhetoric to “Freddy Krueger running around slashing people”.

Part of that response includes the June 30 protests by LULAC, which was formed in Texas nearly a century ago and currently has 37,000 members in the state. Garcia said they are at the planning stage and official plans will be announced once the organization receives more information on where Trump will be and where it is safe for them to protest, given fears of violence on the part of his supporters.

La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), a Rio Grande Valley institution founded by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, will also protest against Trump on June 30, along with the Texas Civil Rights Project and Battleground Texas, Newsweek has learned.

Mario Carillo, a veteran activist from Texas who is the campaign director for immigrant advocacy organization America’s Voice, said his group would follow the advice of border communities.

He told Newsweek that America’s Voice intends to delay Trump’s visit by reminding people of the “ugliness” and “cruelty” of his administration, which he says began along the border, Trump portraying it as a violent and lawless place that those who lived there “know not to be true.”

“It feels a bit like post-traumatic stress for him to go to one of the places where he has taken the greatest toll,” Carillo said. “It’s disappointing, but not surprising.”

But some Texas Democrats and national groups believe Trump is primarily a distraction, and Abbott’s political posture for the election year is the real danger.

“Trump is sensitive to political relevance, he doesn’t have his social media accounts, he’s not elected,” said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, former Democratic Senate candidate and executive director of NextGen America, which advocates for young people across the country. .

But she said Abbott was “playing with the lives of millions” by focusing on a border wall when the power grid needs attention, and it was just earlier this year that frozen pipes burst for the Texas electricity crisis.

“The person we’re looking to focus on to oppose is Abbott because he’s the one running for office, but Trump going to the border is bad because he’s going to unleash hatred,” said the co-founder of Voto Latino, Maria Teresa Kumar, at Newsweek.

When it comes to anti-immigrant language that veers into the anti-Mexican, anti-Hispanic rhetoric of an “invasion” of Texas, some groups say the messengers are bad, but the message is worse.

Such language was used by Republican officials in Texas as well as by Trump before the El Paso hate crimes shooting in 2019, where the gunman’s manifesto read: “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” . The rhetoric was used again last week by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the press conference announcing the plans for Abbott’s border wall.

“We are overrun,” said Patrick. “This term has been used in the past, but it has never been truer.”

In 2019, Abbott avoided “invasive” rhetoric regarding the events in El Paso, saying “mistakes were made” in a fundraising appeal sent the day before the shooting, which included a call to “defend” the Texas border. But those days seem to be over, with an election looming, Democrats said, after saying “homes are being overrun” at his press conference last week.

After the “invasion” rhetoric returned, Rep. Veronica Escobar wrote that Patrick and Abbott were warned.

“If people die again, blood will be on your hands,” she tweeted.

Other activists echoed his concern.

“This is a dangerous development,” Charles Kamasaki, senior cabinet adviser for UnidosUS, one of the country’s oldest Latino civil rights groups, told Newsweek. “Not just Trump going to the border, but Abbott and others are talking about building a wall after giving up invasion talks years ago.”

The group said it had conducted polls and research to send a message to parts of the Trump base that “the growth of the Latin American community is not an existential threat to them.” His poll showed support for law enforcement coupled with generous policies toward immigrants.

UnidosUS has said it is ready to allocate resources to the effort, which will include not only “country-club Republicans” but also Texas Latinos along the border who have supported Trump at levels higher than planned.

Tory Gavito, co-founder and president of Way to Win, which strives to turn Texas blue, said the title of her group’s recent research on “the elusive Clinton to Trump” could be “What have you done for us lately? ? “

“Trump and Abbott are exploiting a frustration and the sentiment that Democrats have to deliver,” she said, noting that Democratic messengers need to care more about effectively sharing their ideas and what they stand for.

Trying to forget Trump while locked up in Mar-a-Lago to plan his return to the public eye has made sense so far, Democrats said, but those times are over as it once again amplifies its harsh opinions on immigration and uses the problem. like a club against the Biden administration.

“Ignoring Trump is impossible because many Republicans running for office are trying their best to make Trump look like Trump,” Carillo said, noting that Abbott enacted “constitutional transport,” which allows Texans to wear clothing. handguns without a license or training starting September 1.

“It seems like a dangerous time when you add this law and the ‘invasion’ rhetoric on top of that,” Carillo concluded. “So we have to recognize the effect Trump had on Republicans because we feel it every day with Abbott and Patrick.”

Previewing his trip to the Texas border in a statement, former President Donald Trump accused that “Biden and Harris will not even visit the scenes of the wreckage they created.” In this photo, President Trump shakes hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he departs Air Force One upon arrival at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, April 10, 2019. JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images / Jim WATSON / AFP

