President Xi Jinping addresses Chinese astronauts in the space station





President Xi Jinping spoke to the three astronauts stationed at the Chinese space station on Wednesday and told them the project was a milestone in the country’s ambitious space exploration program. China on Thursday successfully launched its longest manned space mission to date, sending three astronauts to its new orbital station, a milestone for the communist giant’s space exploration plans and establishing it as a space power of foreground. Xi, also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and head of the People’s Liberation Army, spoke with astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center. During his first direct contact with the astronauts broadcast live by public television channels, Xi thanked them for their work in space during a five-minute call reflecting the importance of the country’s space exploration project. for Chinese leaders. You will spend three months in space and while you are in space your work and your life will be in the hearts of the Chinese public, he said. Establishing our own space station is an important milestone and a significant contribution to the peaceful use of space by humanity, he said, quoted by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. The three astronauts greeted Xi and thanked the country for its support. All three are members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which celebrates its centenary on July 1. It will be China’s longest crewed space mission to date and the first in nearly five years. China previously sent the main cabin module of the Tianhe space station on April 29 and a cargo spacecraft with supplies on May 29. The three astronauts, who will build the station, are expected to set a new record for the duration of China’s manned space mission, exceeding the 33 days left by the Shenzhou-11 crew in 2016. The three astronauts were sent into space by the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on June 17 and docked at the Tianhe central module the same day. They will spend the next three months building the space station named Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) which will rival the International Space Station (ISS), a collaborative project involving five participating space agencies – NASA (US), Roscomos (Russia) , JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada). Tiangong was to be ready next year. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

