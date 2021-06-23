Persecution of Muslims in Pakistan reveals Imran Khan, self-proclaimed champion of Islam





When the Pakistani prime minister strives to appropriate the merit of being the champion of Islam or a crusader against Islamophobia, it is indeed an irony. Because it is this very person who called the terrorist Osama Bin Laden a martyr.

Many, while arguing the case against Imran Khan, raise the issue of the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan and the denial of their basic human rights. But here’s a quick check on how brutal Pakistan has been to the very community Imran claims to defend the welfare of Muslims. On Monday June 21, Dr Ghulam Abbas was shot dead by unidentified armed men. Dr Abbas, a liberal nationalist from Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was shot dead in the wee hours. A follower of interfaith harmony, Dr Abbas had no personal enemies. Residents say anyone who talks about interfaith harmony is on the occupant blacklist. So much for defending the cause of Kashmir.

Since 2000, 8,200 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-sponsored bullets and grenades. Almost all of them are Muslims. The architect of the Muslim League’s constitution and one of the defenders of the two-nation theory under Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Zafarullah Khan and Pakistan’s only Nobel laureate, Abdus Salam, find the term Muslim struck from their graves. Since 1974, the Ahmadiyyas are no longer considered Muslims in Pakistan. So much for tolerance and the Land of Purity.

Muslims who voted for Pakistan’s separation from the heart of India and braved riots and violence to reach Pakistan found themselves shunned by Muslims in Punjabi who called them Muhajirs or immigrants and called them pushed south to Karachi, where the local Sindhis made life difficult for them. Seventy years later, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement remains a political reality and therefore the Muhajir offspring continues to be marked.

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, also has its roots in the cause of equality of Muslim immigrants from mainland India and Bangladesh who migrated in 1947 and 1971. From central India intelligentsia at the Jihad Factory, Pakistan’s transformation is evident. Imrans Pakistan has the dubious distinction of having a Jihad University. And here innocent people are brainwashed and trained to kill innocent people. Take a look at the data below. It speaks for itself.

Muslims killed in Pakistan, an Islamic nation:

Shiite

* 24,294 Shia Muslims killed over the years (1955-2020)

Sunni Sufi

45,000 Sunni or Barelvi Sufi Muslims (Source Let us Build Pakistan)

Baloch Muslims

* More than 19,000 Baluchis disappeared, according to the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in 2015

* 40,000+ Baloch political and social activists detained or kidnapped over the past 18 years, many killed; Riaz Baloch, political and human rights activist in exile, in London

Tribal Pashtuns

* 70,000+ killed in past 16 years, said Imtiaz Wazir, former president of the Pakhtun Student Federation

Ahmadis

* Thousands of Ahmadis killed over the years

* In the Lahore riots of 1953, around 2,000 Ahmadi Muslims were killed, according to Google Arts and Culture Report

* In 1974 the Ahmadiyya riots, Ahmadi’s biggest murder incident, thousands were killed

* In 2010, two places of worship of the Ahmadiyya community attacked in Lahore; 80 were killed

There are many sects of Islam which have been tormented or suppressed in Pakistan.

Shiite

* Target of Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws due to religious differences

* Constitute 15-20% of Pakistani population; largest Shia community outside of Iran

* Many well-known Shiite families and people forced into hiding

* Shiite genocide in Pakistan out of 23,500 Shiite Muslims – 45,000 Sunni Sufi or Barelvis Muslims killed (Source: Let us Build Pakistan)

Tribal Pashtuns

* Based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region (former FATA region)

* Sandwiched between the atrocities of the Pakistani army-ISI and Afghan terrorist groups

* Arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial executions by the Pakistani army

* Serious human rights violations by the Pak-ISI army 70,000 Pashtuns have been killed in the past 16 years, says Imtiaz Wazir, former president of the Pakhtun Students’ Federation

Baloch

* An independent region rich in resources, forcibly occupied by Pakistan since 1948

* The Baloch are Sunni Muslims, ethnically different, speak the Iranian language

* Pakistani Army / ISI atrocity on Baloch freedom fighters / activists

* Extrajudicial kidnappings, torture of Baloch activists

* More than 19,000 men, women, children detained, raped and killed

* Over 40,000 Baloch political and social activists kidnapped over the past 18 years, many killed

Ahmadis

* Reports of more than 120 Ahmadi places of worship destroyed, sealed or their construction stopped.

* Ahmadis declared non-Muslim by Pakistan in 1974

* The law states that Ahmadis cannot call their places of worship mosques.

* The law prohibits Ahmadis from professing their beliefs

* Ahmadi places of worship desecrated or closed

* Killing Ahmadis in the name of blasphemy is a routine

All of this underlines why, when Imran Khan tries to defend the rights of Muslims all over the world, it rings hollow. A leader who cannot protect Muslims in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, what place does he have to talk about anyone else. Its silence over East Turkestan is deafening. His defense on silence so weak.

It’s a sad commentary on a nation its leaders openly admit that China has literally bought its silence. The reality of the Pakistani establishment is that it personifies the adage Paisa Phenk Tamasha Dekh. They will sing the praises of anyone who throws money at them. Today’s Pakistani rulers and government have failed their people. It is an embarrassment for its allies and it is the only cause of instability in the Indian subcontinent. A leadership that supports Islamist terrorist groups and tolerates the killing of innocent Muslims by them (Afghanistan) cannot espouse the Muslim cause.

It is unfair to humanity that Pakistan has become the breeding ground for rabid fundamentalists who feed on hatred and lies. This is what will consume them and hasten their destruction. No posture can delay the inevitable. So the next time Imran Khan decides to speak up, he better not.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos