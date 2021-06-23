Maharashtra traders write to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to provide survival relief

The traders’ union also said many states use various other terms for the paper lockdown, but actually impose strict local lockdowns when economic activities are restricted by authorities. “In such cases, no government can shirk its responsibilities to compensate for the adverse effects of blockages and must provide appropriate relief to traders,” TUFOM said.

Traders in Maharashtra have urged Prime Minister Modi to provide relief and heed some of their demands as they have been severely affected by the COVID-induced lockdown.

“Sir, as you know, the government of Maharashtra has extended the lockdown until June 27, 2021 and given the current scenario, it is likely that it will be extended further. Traders in Maharashtra are in urgent need of the lockdown. ‘help from the central government and we are sure you will bail out the traders considering our demands, ”TUFOM said.

Here are the requirements of traders in Maharashtra:

1) Please grant an interest-free moratorium for 90 days for all loans up to 50 lakes and 50% interest relief for all loans over Rs. 50 lakes.

For MSMEs and mortgage borrowers: All IMEs, including IMEs linked to term loans, must be extended for 90 days without any interest or penalty interest or late fees from April 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021. A such extension or delay should not have an impact on the borrower’s rating.

For others: all IMEs, including IMEs linked to term loans over Rs. 50 Lakes to extend by 90 days with 50% normal interest but without any criminal interest or late fees from April 1, 2021 to July 31 2021 and this extension or delay is not expected to affect the borrower’s credit rating.

2) Extension of all due dates, by at least 3 months, for GST and all other central government taxes, insurance policies, utility bills, without interest or penalty.

3) Waiver of demurrage charges and port penalties for lockout periods for ports located in states where lockdown is imposed by the respective state governments.

4) Despite instructions from RBI and GOI, at the grassroots level, no bank offers interest rate relief to traders because they are not covered by SMEs and MSMEs. Traders should be immediately included in SMEs and MSMEs. Need your immediate intervention sir.

5) Relaxation in the calculation of the power of attraction. The standards for calculating the DP margin on 90-day receivables should be relaxed to an additional 90 days and inventory age should also be relaxed for 90 days. DP standards will be relaxed until March 31, 2022.

6) Restructuring of existing credit limits and moratorium on interest and payments up to 12 months for specific industries directly affected by COVID 19 such as tourism, textiles, logistics, hospitality, entertainment, automotive and auxiliary industries, etc.

Changed standards for NPA by RBI from 90 days to 180 days.

Authorize the 180-day extension of payment for letters of credit (LC), both domestically and abroad.

Urgent refund of VAT, GST and long-awaited incentives / subsidies with immediate effect.

No new notices to be issued for the GST audit and those already issued must be held in abeyance for at least 6 months.

7) GST refunds must be processed urgently and within a certain time frame. If the refund processing takes time, then it is based on a prima facie check of the documents at 75% payable.