Pakistan, which pays terrorists pension, must be held accountable: India | Latest India News





Pakistan continues to pay pensions to feared and listed terrorists and harbor them on its territory as part of its state policy, India said Tuesday. He also said the neighboring country should be held “responsible for aiding and abetting terrorism”.

These remarks were made by Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva during the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Exercising India’s right of reply to Pakistan’s remarks, Badhe highlighted the systematic persecution of minorities in Pakistan through draconian blasphemy laws, forced conversions and marriages, and extrajudicial killings.

“The scourge of terrorism is the gravest violation of human rights and must be treated with the utmost firmness in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

The remarks came after Khalil Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva, attempted to raise the Kashmir issue during the interactive dialogue on the High Commissioner’s annual report.

Badhe accused Islamabad of distracting the Council’s attention from the “deplorable human rights situation in Pakistan”.

Also read: “China is one of the greatest friends, says Imran Khan on genocide of Uyghur Muslims

“Forced conversions have become a daily occurrence in Pakistan. We have seen reports of kidnappings, rapes, forced conversions and marriages of underage girls belonging to religious minorities. More than 1,000 girls belonging to religious minorities are forcibly converted in Pakistan every year, “said the Indian official.

“Journalists are threatened, intimidated, taken off the airwaves, kidnapped and in some cases killed, mainly to silence establishment critics. As the families of the victims continue to fight for justice, the perpetrators have enjoyed complete impunity, ”Badhe added.

It comes days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for US intervention to settle the Kashmir issue with India, during an interview with the Axios news program on HBO.

Khan admitted he had not spoken to US President Joe Biden since the latter took office in January and said he would raise the Kashmir issue if there was a meeting between the two leaders.

In the past, India has ruled out any intervention or mediation on the Kashmir issue by a third party. New Delhi has also claimed that the region is an integral part of India, following statements from Islamabad opposing any possible change in Jammu and Kashmir. India said such measures amounted to interference in the country’s internal affairs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos