Countries relying on Chinese Covid vaccines report increase in infections

Countries like Mongolia, Seychelles and Bahrain had relied on readily available Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic and restore normalcy. These countries are now grappling with an upsurge in infections.

Examples from several countries suggest that Chinese vaccines may not be very effective in preventing the spread of the virus, especially newer variants, reported The New York Times (NYT).

In Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, around 50-68% of populations have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, overtaking the United States, according to Our World in Data, a data monitoring project. They are also among the top 10 countries with the worst COVID-19 outbreaks as of last week.

“If the vaccines are good enough, we shouldn’t see this pattern,” said Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong. “The Chinese have a responsibility to fix this.”

Amid uncertainty about how countries with relatively high inoculation rates suffer from further outbreaks, scientists have pointed to loosening social controls and reckless behavior.

Israel, which has the second highest vaccination rate in the world with Pfizer injections after Seychelles, reports 4.95 new cases of COVID-19 per million. In contrast, in Seychelles, which depended mainly on Sinopharm, that number is over 716 cases per million.

China, along with the more than 90 countries that have received Chinese vaccines, could become a fully vaccinated but partially protected country against the virus, facing continued lockdowns, testing and limitations on daily life for months or years to come. come. In addition, the economies could remain constrained, reported the NYT.

Beijing saw its vaccine diplomacy as an opportunity to emerge from the pandemic as a more influential world power. China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, has pledged to deliver a Chinese snapshot that could be easily stored and transported to millions of people around the world.

Mongolia, relying on Chinese aid, quickly implemented a vaccination program and eased restrictions, vaccinating 52% of its population. However, it recorded 2,400 new infections on Sunday, a quadruple from the previous month.

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it saw no link between the recent outbreaks and its vaccines. He quoted the World Health Organization as saying that vaccination rates in some countries had not reached levels sufficient to prevent epidemics, and that countries should continue to maintain controls, according to the NYT.

“Relevant reports and data also show that many countries that use vaccines made in China have declared that they are safe and reliable and have played a good role in their epidemic prevention efforts,” the ministry said.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have efficacy rates of over 90%, the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has an efficacy rate of 78.1% and the Sinovac vaccine has an efficacy rate of 51%.

Additionally, Chinese companies haven’t released a lot of clinical data to show how their vaccines work to prevent transmission. Data on breakthrough infections were also not made available, although a study by Sinovac in Chile found the vaccine to be less effective than those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at preventing infection in people. vaccinated.

William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, said the efficacy rates of Chinese vaccines could be low enough “to maintain some transmission, as well as to create significant disease in the highly vaccinated population, although it keeps people largely out of the hospital “.

Despite the surge in cases, officials in Seychelles and Mongolia have defended Sinopharm, saying it is effective in preventing severe cases of the disease.

Nikolai Petrovsky, professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in Australia, said that with all the evidence it would be reasonable to assume that the Sinopharm vaccine had minimal effect in reducing transmission. He said a major risk with Chinese inoculation is that vaccinated people may have few or no symptoms and continue to pass the virus on to others.

In Indonesia, where a new variant is spreading, more than 350 doctors and health workers recently contracted Covid-19 while fully vaccinated with Sinovac, according to the risk mitigation team of the Indonesian Medical Association. .

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were the first two countries to approve the Sinopharm vaccine, even before data from late-stage clinical trials were released. Since then, there have been numerous reports of vaccinated people falling ill in both countries, the NYT reported.

