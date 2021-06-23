Indian officials meet with Taliban in Doha: Qatar





(MENAFN – Daily Outlook Afghanistan) ISTANBUL – A senior Turkish defense official says a US military delegation will travel to Ankara later this week to hold detailed consultations on a possible Turkish role in securing Kabul International Airport after NATO’s withdrawal.

Turkey has reportedly pledged to protect Hamid Karzai International Airport, as concerns persist over how security would be provided along major transport lines and at the airport, which is the main entrance to the capital Kabul.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, reported that US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have decided to work together to secure the Turkish mission ahead of the 9/11 deadline set. by the US president to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan, during their first bilateral meeting on Monday.

Ankara said that in order to play the leading role, other allied countries were invited to help financially, logistically, also with troops. Erdogan told reporters on Monday after a series of meetings with NATO leaders that Turkey was seeking the participation of Pakistan and Hungary in the new mission in Afghanistan once the NATO force led by the United States would be party.

According to sources, Hungary indicated its interest in participating in the mission during a meeting between Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the NATO summit earlier this month.

Although no formal agreement has been signed between Ankara and NATO to take on this responsibility, statements by Erdogan and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, however, suggest that the two countries were on the verge of achieving a deal. Thus, Wednesday or Thursday, an American delegation will go to Ankara. (Khaama Press) DOHA – Indian officials paid a “low-key visit” to Doha to meet with Taliban political leaders, a Qatari official said on Monday.

“I understand that there was a low-key visit by Indian officials to speak to the Taliban,” said Qatar’s special envoy to the State of Qatar for counterterrorism and conflict resolution mediation, Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, speaking at a web conference, The Hindu newspaper reported.

The statement came just days after Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stopped in Doha to meet with Qatari leaders twice in the past two weeks.

Qahtani said the reasoning behind the Indian delegation’s meeting with the Taliban was that the group will have a “key” role in the future of Afghanistan.

“Not that everyone thinks the Taliban will dominate and gain the upper hand, but because this is a key part of the future of Afghanistan. So I see that as the reason to have a dialogue or talks and to reach out to all parties in Afghanistan ”, during the Afghan peace conference organized by the Arab Center in Washington and the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha.

He said Afghanistan as a country should not become a proxy war place for other countries.

“It is in the interests of Pakistan and India to have a stable Afghanistan. Pakistan is a neighboring country. India is a country that we know has helped Afghanistan a lot economically and they want it to be peaceful and stable, ”he added. (1 TV News) MENAFN22062021000175011038ID1102329674

