Boris Johnson warned of ‘tax time’ overthrowing Thatcher by former Tory leader | Politics | New





The Prime Minister’s changes to the planning permission to stimulate housing construction have been described as his “tax moment”. Mrs Thatcher’s deeply unpopular voting tax was a one-time flat-rate tax per capita on each adult, introduced in 1990, which sparked riots across the country. It was abandoned for the current system of municipal taxes three years later.

Mr Johnson’s proposals see the restrictions relaxed on where houses can be built and reduce the influence of local communities over building permits. Under the plan, 300,000 houses will be built per year and automatic authorization will be granted for houses in new areas intended for growth.

Now Lord William Hague, former leader of the Conservative Party, has warned Mr Johnson to drop his proposals to reform the planning system.

Referring to the Chesham and Amersham by-elections on Thursday, which have seen the Tory seat since 1974 turn to the Lib Dems, the Tory official said this served to “sound a warning”.

Local polls and the Lib Dems suggested that one of the key factors in the by-election was the proposed changes to the schedule, as well as HS2. READ MORE: “Stop building houses on the green belt!” »Boris said to turn around drastically

Writing in The Times, Lord Hague compared the planning dispute to Mrs Thatcher’s tax ballot.

He wrote: “While Chesham and Amersham are hardly a guide for future elections, it sounds a warning about issues that could become more national in scope, consuming the energy of ministers and becoming a growing controversy throughout the world. country.

“In this regard, the fury over the white paper on planning reminds me in some ways of the fuss around the voting tax when I had this conversation with Margaret Thatcher.

“That doesn’t mean it will be such a burning issue or that it will be the downfall of a prime minister.

“But there are the ingredients for huge problems to come, not only in the southern counties, but also among the conservatives in the north, most of whom live in their own pleasant suburbs and villages.

“They are not that different.

Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, also criticized Mr Johnson’s planning reforms.

He told Times Radio: “I think we need to be extremely careful before pushing through planning reforms, which themselves can serve to undermine the very basis of our conservation programs.

“And I’m not convinced that saying to Horsham District Council, ‘Yes, you have to build 1,000 houses’ or whatever, leaving them no wiggle room, is the way to go.”

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said the proposals were “ill-conceived” and “mechanistic” last year.

Labor will also challenge conservative backbench rebels to vote for his changes, which aim to provide better protections for communities to have a say in planning demands, to mark their opposition to the plans. . DO NOT MISS…

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick supported the Prime Minister’s plans and insisted that “proprietary democracy is one of the foundations of our country”.

He wrote in The Telegraph: “We have a duty to young people and families to help them get there and enjoy the security and prosperity that it can bring.

“The majority of people yearn for it, even if it seems like a distant dream to many. We want to make this dream come true.

Mr Jenrick also voiced concerns about “good quality housing”, “appropriate infrastructure” and the desire to “protect spaces such as the green belt”.

He added: “We are listening. A lot of these concerns are that our current planning system is unreliable – it is seen as too complicated, too weighted in favor of large builders to the exclusion of small home builders and the local population. I agree.”

In the year ending April 2021, the average house price rose 8.9% according to the Office of National Statistics.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £ 268,000 or 8.9%, Wales to £ 185,000 or 15.6%, Scotland to £ 161,000 or 6 , 3%, and in Northern Ireland at £ 149,000 or 6%.

According to Statista, the majority of homeowners in the UK are over 55, with 19.6% of homeowners between 55 and 64 and 36.3% over 65.

Only 0.7% of people aged 16 to 24 own their home, as well as 9% of those aged 25 to 34 and 14.4% of those aged 35 to 44.







