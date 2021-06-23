Politics
Almost half of Australians believe in Indonesia even though they don’t know Jokowi
One in five Australia I don’t know if Joko Widodo is the President of Indonesia, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, or the Prime Minister of Japan is Yoshihide Suga. They do not know who is the head of the country in the neighboring region.
But Australians’ attitude towards Indonesia will be warmer in 2021 than last year.
This is the summary of the report investigation Lowy Institute 2021 published this Wednesday (23/6).
The Lowy Institute is an influential think tank in Australia that conducts an annual survey to find out Australian perspectives on global issues.
The latest survey of 2021 was conducted last March by polling 2,200 citizens, ranging from issues of trust in their own leaders to global issues now considered critical, such as the economy and climate change.
This year’s survey shows that the heat level towards Indonesia is 55 degrees, up four degrees from the previous year.
Also this year, more Australians believe that if Indonesia acts responsibly than in 2000, the number increased by 12 points to 48%.
Although they trust Indonesia more, only a quarter more, or 26%, of those who say they believe President Joko Widodo can solve global problems.
While those who answered “not sure who this person is” were 18% and the rest were not sure, did not believe or did not give their point of view at all.
The country with the highest heat for Australians is New Zealand, at 87 degrees.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also ranks first among the world’s most trusted leaders at 91%.
Relations with Indonesia improve
ABC Indonesia has contacted Indonesian Ambassador Kristiarto Legowo to comment on the latest Lowy Institute investigation.
“From our perspective, Indonesia-Australia relations are now in a better state than ever before.
“The relationship is very good especially as the two leaders (PM Scott Morrison and President Jokowi) approved the Comprehensive Trade Agreement (IA-CEPA) between the two countries which has been in force since July 5, 2020 “, said Ambassador Kristiarto.
He hopes that relations between the two countries will improve in the future.
“We also saw the warm welcome that President Jokowi received during his visit to Canberra in February 2020,” Ambassador Kristiarto said.
Promote Indonesia more but not only traditional culture
Speaking of efforts to further increase the warmth between the citizens of the two countries, Frans Simarmata of the Indonesian Diaspora Network (IDN), who has lived in Sydney since 1999, stressed the need for greater cultural awareness.
“If you ask, who is an Indonesian that Australians know? Maybe Reynold Purnomo (Masterchef), Tasia & Gracia (My Kitchen Rules) or singer Jessica Mauboy.” he said.
“On the other hand, who is the famous Australian in Indonesia? It was Kylie Minogue, The Crocodile Dundee, Olivia Newton John.
“But who are the Australians currently known to Indonesians? Almost none or very limited. Due to Australia’s low penetration and focus on Indonesia,” Frans said.
Therefore, according to Frans, one thing that needs to be strengthened is the promotion of Indonesia.
But it is not limited only to the form of traditional culture.
“We need a contemporary approach, like what the Twilite Orchestra and Addie MS did at the Sydney Opera House in 2009. It’s been a long time,” said Frans.
“So that Indonesia is not only known for traditional dances, but also for things more accessible to the younger generation,” he said.
Belief in China greatly diminished
According to the Lowy 2021 survey, more than half of Australians, 60%, now see China as a security threat and no longer as an economic partner.
Only 16% of Australians say they think China behaves responsibly on the world stage.
In terms of relations with the United States, following the change of president from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, 70% of Australians have again expressed their confidence in the leadership of Joe Biden. This number is up 40% from the previous against Donald Trump.
Regarding the possibility of a military conflict in the region, more than 50% of the population said Australia “should be neutral” in the event of war between China and the United States.
According to Natasha Kassam of the Lowy Institute, Australians’ trust in China has been declining since 2018.
At that time, only 12% of those polled said China was a threat to Australia’s security.
“Bilateral issues as well as other developments in the region, such as the pressure on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, the detention of Uyghurs, the sanctions against Australian products by China and the detention of Australians in China. , have taken public relations and perceptions to an all-time low, “Natasha told ABC.
The survey also found that only 10 percent of those polled said they believed Chinese President Xi Jinping “would do the right thing on world affairs.” This is a drastic drop from 33% in 2018.
“We are clearly seeing a big change,” Natasha said.
“We see that Xi Jinping’s figure is almost the same as the number of Australians trusting North Korean leader Kim Jon-un.
“Last year, when I was asked about the results of a China survey, I said the numbers are not going down any more. But the reality now is they are going down even more.” he said.
Additional reports in English can be read at ABC News
