Painter Kim Byung-jongs’ work to be auctioned as NFT: The DONG-A ILBO





A famous work by painter Kim Byung-jong, 68, will be on display at a non-fungible token auction (NFT). An NFT is a virtual certificate of authenticity that proves the authenticity and ownership of a work of art. Recently, various cultural and artistic works have been auctioned under the name NFT. Marketing firm Wannabe International said on Tuesday that the painting will be auctioned for a week from July 20-26 on the NvirWorld NFT auction platform. The auction will take place virtually in 22 countries, including South Korea, Britain and the United States. All proceeds will be donated to social protection programs for children in developing countries by UNICEF. As a result of my belief in the dignity of life, I participated in this online auction for digital art, Kim said. I am so happy to have the chance to support children all over the world. The painting shows two pine trees intertwined with the main gate of Seoul National University (SNU) in the background. The two pins symbolize South Korea and China, expressing the painters’ wish that the two countries build a strong friendship. It was given as a gift to Chinese President Xi Jinping by then SNU President Oh Yeon-chun during Xis’ visit to South Korea in 2014. Kim, who was the dean of the SNU art school, is often referred to as a painter of life in the art circle because he mainly publishes works on the subject of life. [email protected]

