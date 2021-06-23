Nitish Kumar could meet Prime Minister Modi today amid cabinet reshuffle buzz | Latest India News





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday amid speculation over the expansion of the Union cabinet and the long-awaited representation of Janata Dal (United). Other issues such as Bihar’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding are also expected to be addressed in the talks. Kumar arrived in the nation’s capital on Tuesday. However, he minimized the information linking his visit to a possible extension of the cabinet. “I have no reaction to that. It is their internal affair,” said the JD (U) leader, adding that he was in Delhi for an eye exam. Kumar said cabinet enlargement is the prime minister’s privilege and there is no problem about it. The JD (U) had decided to stay out of the Union cabinet in 2019, when the government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi entered its second term. Kumar had decided not to have symbolic representation in the cabinet with a single minister and demanded that it would have been better if all NDA allies had been granted proportional representation. JD (U) has 16 Lok Sabha members, but BJP had only offered them one berth. This time around, the JD (U) is expected to secure more spots, given rising expectations within the party and the BJP not being able to upset their crucial ally at this point. JD (U) RCP Chairman Singh has previously said that the party should be respectably represented in the Union cabinet and that the party should be consulted in this regard. JD-U is part of the NDA and allies should be respected in a coalition, he said just days ago. There is also the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) factor. Kumar might not prefer Chirag Paswan, who has openly criticized Bihar’s chief minister. The JD (U) leader is still angry with Paswan for reducing his party to third place in Bihar polls by fielding candidates against him. A senior JD (U) official told the Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that the party expects a better share, as the BJP would like internal struggles within the LJP to be resolved before inducting anyone. party. This will be Kumar’s second meeting with Prime Minister Modi after he took office as chief minister last year. Kumar last met the prime minister in February this year, when he supported farm laws, portraying them in the interest of farmers in the face of protests from farmer organizations.

