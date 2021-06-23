Trump is suing NYC for terminating the golf contract. The case risks being dismissed.





Former President Donald Trump, who entered the White House with a reputation as a vigilante, has shown no signs of slacking off now that he’s on the other side of his presidential experience. On Monday, one of Trumps’ companies went to court to force New York City to reverse its termination of a 2012 deal for the company to operate and manage a driving range, clubhouse and other related facilities. golf at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Unfortunately for Trump, this will likely be a short-lived legal adventure; the city can very likely get this case closed before it even really begins. After all, the Trumps company admits in the petition it took to the court that the contract it signed with the Department of Parks and Recreation could be terminated by the city at will, although the Trumps company is rushing to emphasize the fine print, in which even an at-will termination should not be arbitrary or capricious.

Fans of the Trumps The Apprentice TV show, as well as anyone who has ever had a job in America, recognize the words at will. Under New York law, an employee at will can be terminated for a good reason, a bad reason, or for no reason, provided the termination is not for an illegal reason, such as unlawful discrimination.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the reason New York Mayor Bill de Blasios canceled the golf course contract was more a political vendetta than good business reasons. Indeed, it is undisputed that de Blasio disliked Trump and cited his role in the Jan.6 Capitol breach for ending his Bronx golf concession.

Shortly after the riot, de Blasio said the city would break all contracts with the Trump organization because it would have the right to terminate a contract with any company engaged in criminal activity. “Inciting an insurgency against the United States government is clearly criminal activity,” he said on MSNBC at the time.

It was this political animosity, in the words of Trump’s lawyers, that caused the contract to be terminated, which they say is not sufficient reason for the Parks Department to terminate the license. Their petition insists, in the Trumpian way, that the company has turned the course into one of the best public golf courses in the United States. He even begins by referring to the rave reviews the establishment received when it opened in 2015, citing none other than the personal praise of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

The Trumps Company goes on to say that even the Parks Commissioner admitted he had complied with contractual requirements for maintaining a first-class, quality golf course for a tournament, appearing to suggest the city could not. not terminate the agreement as long as Golfweek was satisfied.

City spokesman Nick Paolucci said in a statement Monday in the Washington Post that the city believes its actions are appropriate. We will vigorously defend the city’s decision to terminate the contract, he said.

In fact, the quality of the golf course doesn’t really matter. The Trump petition admits that this was an at will arrangement. The parks department and the city were free to make a terrible business decision. Governments are constantly making terrible business decisions. They are governments, after all. They are not designed to make good business decisions.

Doesn’t de Blasios like Trump in the decision? Everything but certainly. Was this a bad reason to terminate the license? Perhaps. But that probably doesn’t matter. The essence of an at will contract is that it can be terminated even for lousy and misguided reasons.

Indeed, by pointing out how rescinding that deal was a bad economic move, Trump’s lawyers are making the city’s own argument: it was terminated for a specific, albeit bad, reason. If so, then it was an appropriate at-will termination.

In fact, the burden of proof in cases like this is so heavy that Trump will likely lose, even if he gets past the nonsuit motion stage. His company did not file a typical lawsuit for damages, but a lawsuit that asks the court to force the city to overturn a decision made by the city. A court will give the city a considerable benefit of the doubt in this type of proceeding.

Of course, Trump being Trump, a dismissal here is unlikely to be the end; he is too fond of audience dramas. His attorneys have pointed out in their file that at will language, if any here, entitles Trump to $ 30 million in damages. Which means they’re basically saying to the city, one way or another, see you in court.

