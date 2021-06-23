Thousands of martyred women grow up on lands irrigated by their blood. – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

Women in Turkey do not enjoy their legitimate rights. The tyrant Erdogan’s record since coming to power is full of practices that can be described as “dirty brutality” against women, especially Kurds..

Women in Turkey and Kurdistan of Bakur are exposed almost daily to threats, kidnappings, assassinations or murders, not to mention verbal harassment. 453 women were killed in Turkey last year, according to official data, but what is hidden is bigger, according to women’s rights groups, in front of the eyes and ears of the Turkish authorities, who are directly involved in these violations..

The bloody attack on the headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party on June 17 in the Turkish city of Izmir, which resulted in the martyrdom of Deniz Boyraz, a member of the party with the same brutality and at the hands of the same mercenaries who assassinated on The Secretary General of the Party of Future Syria, Hevrin Khalaf, on October 12, 2019, exposes Erdogan’s mentality towards women.

These violations confirm the announcement of the leader of the Justice and Development Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to withdraw from the Istanbul Agreement on July 1 next month, when this measure has sparked numerous protests across the country..

The Istanbul Convention, concluded in 2011, is a treaty drawn up by the Council of Europe, which is not attached to the European Union, and aims to create a legal framework to prevent and combat violence against against women and domestic violence..

‘Hilinj massacre‘

Erdogan also directs his mercenaries out of Turkey, as women in Turkish-occupied areas in northeastern Syria face murder, torture, kidnapping, rape, and forced marriages with mercenaries..

Women have a remarkable presence in the political and military life of the NES, while this presence worried Erdogan and his entourage with the authoritarian male mentality of pulling the rug under his feet..

Turkey has repeatedly sought to strike at the will to resistance of women in northern and eastern Syria. On June 23, 2020, a drone targeted a house for a civilian in the village of Hilinj, southeast of Kobane, killing a member of the Kongra Star coordinator in the Euphrates region, and the owner of the house..

Who are the three martyrs?

With the outbreak of the July 19 revolution, which began in Kobani and later spread to Rojava, northern and eastern Syria, the two martyrs of Kongra Star struggled to portray an image of women. free and just, making a relentless effort in the service of the Kurds. cause and women’s rights, while the mother distinguished Amina with her national character, which are the three martyrs:

Martyr Zahra Barkal (33), born in the city of Kobane, grew up in a patriotic family of 4 brothers and 5 sisters. She is a second year student at the Law Faculty of the University of Aleppo. With the outbreak of the revolution, she joined the Rojava revolution.

In 2013, she worked in the Women’s Association, later in the Sara organization for combating violence against women, then she volunteered in the Kurdish Red Crescent. After that, she held the post of co-chair of the office of Peoples’ Assemblies in Kobani city, then worked as co-chair of people’s municipalities in 2017, after which she worked as the joint chair of the Justice Commission and gave an image of free and fair women in the commission. z

After holding the eighth annual Kongra Star conference in 2018, Zahra Berkal was elected coordinating member at the Euphrates region level, and worked in the Arab regions in Ain Issa, Gir Sp and Sarin to raise the level of thought and ideology and free them from authoritarian thought, and made an effort for women’s freedom.

Martyr Habon Mulla Khalil (39 years old), whose real name is Badia, was born in the village of Bandar, west of the town of Kobane, in a family of 9 brothers and 12 sisters, and she grew up in a family in difficulty.

Habon studied at the Bandar village school until the eighth grade. Due to the family’s living situation, she worked in agriculture. In 1999, she began her struggle for women and leader Abdullah Ocalan, influenced by the international plot that was plotted against him in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, amid international silence..

After the attack launched by ISIS on the town of Kobane on September 15, 2014, Habon joined the Women’s Protection Units to confront the mercenaries. She fought and resisted alongside her comrades, led heroic epics, and shattered ISIS and its supporters in the city of resistance (Kobane). Later, she worked as a member of the Kongra Star coordinator, hoping to achieve justice for women.

Mother Amina Weissi (55 years old), originally from the village and mother of two daughters and 3 young men, was distinguished by her patriotic personality, and put all her energies at the service of the Kurdish cause.

The mother, Amina, worked in the women’s and society organization, which was once called (the front) with many of her companions in secret for fear of pressure from the government in Damascus at the time..

Mother Amina raised her children with the philosophy of leader Abdullah Ocalan in their life, and working for women’s freedom, leaving them a legacy of patriotism, love and defense of the homeland.

The daughter of the martyr and spokesperson for Kongra Star coordinator in the Euphrates region, Mizgin Khalil, on the first anniversary of the massacre, said: “Instead of these fighters, thousands of Zahra Habon and mother Amina will grow up on this land irrigated with their blood. “.

She pledged to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs until equality is achieved, stressing the need to elevate the determination to fulfill the dreams of the three martyrs, organizing all women so that they can obtain all their rights.

On June 25, 2020, the bodies of the three martyrs were buried at the “Martyr Dijla” shrine, south of the city of Kobane, during a solemn ceremony attended by thousands of citizens of the canton..

‘June 23. Day Against Crimes Against the Political Identity of Women‘

In commemoration of the first year of the Halling massacre, east of Kobani, the coordinator of Kongra Star announced in a written statement on June 23 to fight crimes against the political identities of women, as it is planned to ” organize various activities in northern and eastern Syria. in general.

