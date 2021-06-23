Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson: to spend or not to spend?





Rishi Sunak has devoted his energy to returning the Treasury to its traditional role of guardian of public finances. The Chancellor won a substantial victory after the resignation of education recovery czar Kevan Collins earlier this month after his $ 15 billion demand for remedial programs in schools was reduced to a tenth of that of the Treasury. The missiles, however, continued to zoom in in all directions. The main launch pad appears to be Mr Sunak’s neighbor on Downing Street, as number 10 continually demands new spending commitments in a wide range of different areas. The treasury is zapped in almost all areas of government activity. Boris Johnson wants a Marshall Plan to finance green growth in the developing world. He wants to spend huge sums on the upgrade program. It seems to favor a system of capping the costs of nursing homes, which would require even larger sums of money. Does it really matter? Why can’t we pay it all off by simply issuing more public debt? Net public sector borrowing soared during the financial crisis to reach $ 160 billion in 2009. By the end of the last decade, the annual amount had fallen to less than $ 50 billion. But the Covid crisis last year saw it rise to a completely unprecedented peacetime level of over $ 250 billion. Governments across the western world have accumulated equally massive debts. But the markets seem to be taking this in their stride. Although government bond yields have risen slightly, they are still at historically low levels. Investors still seem willing to finance the debt. There are two main problems with the policy of letting spending continue to tear apart, funded by more and more debt. These were anticipated in the 1930s not by a zealous free market economist, but by John Maynard Keynes himself. Keynes’ legacy has been used to justify high government spending and government deficits. True, Keynes advocated them in the 1930s to combat the Great Depression and unemployment rates which soared well above 10% in many Western countries. But he was a much more subtle economist than almost all of his 21st disciples of the century. In his main work, The General Theory of Employment, he recognized that there were two potentially serious drawbacks to politics. As full employment approached and the UK is currently close to such a situation, Keynes argued that any further public spending would create an upward trend in unlimited money prices. In other words, inflation would become rampant. More importantly, Keynes acknowledged that the attitude of the markets to rising public debt was based on psychology rather than hard facts. In essence, increasing debt is good. Until it doesn’t. Perception is everything. Once confidence is lost, interest rates can rise dramatically very quickly. The Prime Minister is a player. But its current policies involve a huge gamble with inflation and interest rates.





