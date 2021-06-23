Politics
Narendra Modi: PM Narendra Modi greets Covid during central-state ‘bhagidari’
In a blog posting Reforms by Conviction and Incentives on a social media site, the prime minister said these funds were raised by states through additional borrowing. The four reforms were a nation-one ration card in which the card was strewn with Aadhar; automatic and online renewal of business licenses under seven statutes by simple payment of a fee; notify property tax, water and sanitation costs by states; and the direct transfer of benefits.
Even as the world was in the throes of a financial crisis, Indian states were able to raise Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2020-2021 and this was made possible by the Central State bhagidari (partnership) , said the Prime Minister. A single model will not work in a federal setting, the government argued during policy formulation, and therefore the Center should not seek policy instruments that would promote reforms in states. The Center believed in the robustness of federal policy.
Thus, in May 2020, as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, the center announced that states would be allowed to borrow more for 2020-2021. An additional 2% of the GSDP was authorized, of which 1% was conditional on the implementation of certain economic reforms.
This reform boost is rare in Indian public finances. It was a boost, prompting states to adopt progressive policies to secure additional funds. The results of this exercise are not only encouraging but also go against the idea that there are few takers for sound economic policies, the prime minister said.
The additional government borrowing was linked to four reforms with 0.25% of GDP linked to each. Each reform aimed to improve the comfort of life of the population, in particular the poor, the weakest strata and the middle class. These reforms have also promoted fiscal sustainability.
The first reform under the One Nation One Ration Card policy required states to ensure that all state ration cards under the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) bear the Aadhaar number of all family members and that all fair-price stores have an electronic point. sales devices.
The main advantage is that migrant workers can get their food ration from anywhere in the country. It also eliminated false cards and duplicate members. 17 states completed this reform and obtained additional loans amounting to Rs. 37,600 Cr.
The second reform, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, required states to ensure that business license renewals under seven statutes be made automatic, online, and non-discretionary upon payment of a fee.
Another requirement was the implementation of a computerized random inspection system and inspection notice to reduce harassment and corruption under 12 other laws. This reform (covering 19 laws) is particularly useful for micro and small enterprises and helps to promote investment. 20 states completed this reform and were allowed to borrow more than Rs. 39,521 Cr.
The third reform required states to notify the floor rates of land tax and water and sanitation charges, in accordance with indicative values of stamp duties for real estate transactions and running costs respectively, in areas urban. 11 states completed these reforms and obtained an additional loan of Rs. 15,957 Cr.
The fourth reform was the introduction of direct benefit transfer (DBT) instead of the free supply of electricity to farmers. 13 States have implemented at least one component, while 6 States have implemented the LVD component. As a result, Rs. 13,201 Cr of additional borrowing has been authorized.
Overall, 23 states have resorted to additional borrowing of Rs. 1.06 lakh crore out of a potential of Rs. 2.14 lakh crore. As a result, the total borrowing authority granted to states for 2020-2021 (conditional and unconditional) was 4.5% of the initially estimated GSDP.
