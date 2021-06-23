Ted Cruz defends Texas Rep Chip Roy as Donald Trump attacks him





Donald Trump may be targeting Congressman Chip Roy, but US Senator Ted Cruz has made it clear he will fight to defend Roy, his former chief of staff.

A month after Trump publicly lambasted Roy, an Austin Republican, for “not doing a great job” and predicting that he would likely face a major challenge, Cruz fully supports Roy and helps him out. raise funds for his 2022 Re-election Campaign.

“I know personally that if there is anyone we can trust in Washington, it is Chip Roy,” said Cruz. “When he was on my team, he worked morning, noon and night to advance our Conservative agenda and protect American freedom. I know it will never stop. We must support it now.

Cruz remains friends with Roy, who is in his second term and represents the 21st Congressional District which stretches from Austin to San Antonio.

TEXAS TAKE: Get political headlines from across the state straight to your inbox

Roy became Trump’s target when he joined a small group of Republicans in Congress who voted against efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Later, Roy gave a poignant speech upstairs in the House, calling Trump’s actions before the Jan.6 insurgency impeachable. Roy has opposed Trump’s demands that Vice President Mike Pence refuse to reject electoral votes in his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The President of the United States deserves universal condemnation for what was clearly, in my opinion, unassailable conduct: pressuring the Vice President to violate his oath to the Constitution,” Roy said during the conference. January speech to the United States House.

When Roy pitched his name as a challenger to replace U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, in a leadership role in the House last month, Trump publicly attacked Roy.

“I can’t imagine members of the Republican House would go with Chip Roy – he hasn’t done a great job and will likely be successfully elected in his own district,” Trump said in a statement to media.

Just days after Trump’s comments, two Republicans – New Braunfels Army veteran Michael French and Robert Lowry, a doctor from Boerne – filed against Roy in a GOP primary in 2022. Two Democrats also filed for election against Roy. filed against Roy. Braunfels new paramedic Scott Sturm and Democrat Blanco Michael Smith applied earlier this year.

But Cruz, who supported the postponement of certification for the 2020 presidential election, remains loyal to Roy.

“My friend Chip Roy has always been one of the most powerful conservative fighters in Congress,” Cruz said in his letter supporting Roy. “Without bending over and standing firm on our principles, Chip has pushed back the swamp – fighting DC Republicans and DC Democrats when our freedoms are at stake.”

Cruz was one of Trump’s biggest rivals in the 2016 presidential primary and was slow to endorse Trump for the White House even after he got the nomination. But during his presidency, Cruz became one of Trump’s greatest cheerleaders, and Trump traveled to Texas to defend Cruz during his tight re-election campaign in 2018.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos