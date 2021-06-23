Jokowi ready to lead 3 periods, check the facts





VIVA Account Facebook Mochtar Nameh posted a photo President Jokowi with a 3 finger greeting. However, the story links the meaning of the three fingers to the story in three periods. Quoted by VIVA from turnbackhoax.id, Wednesday June 23, 2021, the account embeds SIIAAAPPPP PAK storytelling and storytelling … Until I’m ready forever .. Explanation Based on the search results, the photo of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) raising his 3 fingers with the story “You are ready for me to lead three periods” is incorrect content. In fact, the image is an old hoax that is circulating again. The image is a retouched photo of the original photo of Jokowi with JK after giving a victory speech in the 2014 presidential election. The three finger gesture on Jokowi’s finger is a three finger greeting which is the embodiment of the third principle of Pancasila, Indonesian unity not three periods. Previously, this claim had been reviewed twice by MAFINDO fact-checkers in an article titled [SALAH] Photo from Jokowi Ready to Lead 3 Periods and an article titled [SALAH] Jokowi is ready to lead for 3 periods published on the site turnbackhoax.id on August 1, 2020 and October 30, 2020. Cited from these two articles, one of the photos was published in an article titled Assisting the Plenary Session at the DPRD, Jokowi Welcomed by Three Finger Greetings published on the Kompas website on July 23, 2014. The following is a description of the photo: President and Vice President-elect Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Jusuf Kalla (JK) saluting with three fingers after delivering a victory speech, on a Phinisi ship at the port of Sunda Kelapa, north Jakarta, Tuesday (22 / 7/2014). Based on the recap of votes calculated by the General Election Commission (KPU), Jokowi-JK won the 2014 presidential election over Prabowo Subianto-Hatta Rajasa. COMPASS IMAGES / RODERICK ADRIAN MOZES (RODERICK ADRIAN MOZES) In addition, quoted by Merdeka.com, closing his speech at the time, Jokowi said he forgot the attributes of campaign figures and meet after the 2014 presidential election. continue reading We are strong because we are united, we are united because we are strong. “Three-fingered greetings, Indonesian unit,” Jokowi said, holding up three fingers. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the winning team Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla (JK) at the time, Anies Baswedan, explained the meaning of the three-fingered greeting planned by Jokowi. He said the three-fingered greeting is the embodiment of Pancasila’s third principle, Indonesian unity. The third principle is that we are the Indonesian unity. To make things easier, it’s a three-fingered salutation, he said when contacted by merdeka.com on Wednesday (7/23/2014). Conclusion The photo of Jokowi’s 3-finger greeting posted by the account is included in bad content

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos