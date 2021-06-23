Tokyo Games: PM Narendra Modi wishes Indian athletes on Olympic Day, pays tribute to Olympians





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to wish Indian athletes the best for the Tokyo Olympics on the occasion of International Olympic Day which is celebrated on June 23. The Tokyo Games begin on July 23 and run through August 8 in the capital of Japan. More than 100 athletes are expected to represent India at the Tokyo Games, which are expected to go as planned despite concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic. “In a few weeks, @ Tokyo2020 begins. I wish our contingent, which is made up of our best athletes, the best,” Prime Minister Modi said in a social media post while announcing a quiz on the Olympics and the Indian Olympians. In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021 Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to former Olympians, saying the country is proud of their contribution to the greatest sporting spectacle over the years. India only managed to win 2 medals at the Rio Olympics, but the confident contingent will look to surpass their best London Olympics tally in 2012 – 6 medals, including 2 silver and 4 bronze . “Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India at various Olympic Games over the years. Our nation is proud of their contribution to sport and their efforts to motivate d ‘other athletes,’ he said. Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021 Olympic Day celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris on June 23, 1984. It was the day Pierre de Coubertin relaunched the Olympic Games and the anniversary aims to promote sport and good health through the world. Training for the Tokyo Games is in full swing with a number of elite athletes, including shooters and wrestlers, training overseas. One of India’s top medal hopefuls and javelin star Neeraj Chopra has also trained abroad. On the other side, Indian commuters, including PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, and double duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are working on their homecoming routine. Meanwhile, the Cricket Control Council of India (BCCI) donated 10 crore rupees to help aid India’s Olympic campaign earlier this month. Much is expected of Indian athletes who have trained hard even as they overcame the obstacles caused by the pandemic in the past 12 months.







