The Prime Minister’s Perspective on Rape – Journal





NOT once, but twice, has the Prime Minister of this country expressed deeply problematic views on rape. The outcry from the first time obviously did not make him think about his words and how they reinforce the misogynistic view of the society in which women, unless they are kept on a leash, can legitimately be held responsible for violence. sexual acts committed by men. Instead, he began to voice his opinion on the subject on a platform much larger than a local telethon as it was earlier.

In an interview with HBO that aired on Monday, while answering a question about the growing incidence of rape in Pakistan, Imran Khan brought up the concept of purdah to avoid temptation and said: We don’t have nightclubs here. , we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a completely different society, the way of life here, so if you increase the temptation in society to the point and all these young people have nowhere to go , this has consequences in society. He then added: If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact. It will have an impact on humans, unless they are robots.

Read: Imran Khan once cricketer, now prime minister, staunch rape apologist?

Given that his government has strengthened the law against rape and also broadened its previous and unrealistic definition, Mr Khan clearly sees rape as a serious offense that deserves severe penalties. However, his understanding of the impulse leading to it is simplistic, contradictory, and illogical. Can the Prime Minister explain the epidemic of sexual violence against children, girls and boys, in the country, including against students of the madressah, as a result of the temptation caused by thin clothes? In any case, the definition of modesty is an extremely subjective definition, because vulgarity is in the eyes of the beholder. In addition, most rapists are known to their victims; sometimes, sickening enough, they are immediate family members. Can the incest be explained by the appearance of the victims?

It can be argued that Mr. Khan’s point of view reflects the prevailing mindset in society which reduces rape to a consequence of sexual frustration caused by the appearance of the victims. But there is a difference between an ordinary member of the public and someone in a position of authority taking a position that seems to condone rape, in a way, and places responsibility on the victim. It reinforces a dangerous narrative that permeates the way sexual violence is investigated and prosecuted, and deters victims from coming forward in a society where crime is already massively underreported. Those who do are subjected to humiliating interrogations by the police and the courts which make them feel defiled again, as if they asked for it. Rape is primarily a crime of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for the bodily integrity of others. There can never be any justification for it.

Posted in Dawn, July 23, 2021

