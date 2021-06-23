Jokowi chooses Micro PPKM rather than PSBB





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government has considered all possibilities related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The choice is the imposition of restrictions on micro community activities (PPKM), the essence of which is not very different from confinement to fight against Covid-19. According to Jokowi, the government is fully aware of the hard test it faces today. Where the Covid-19 epidemic is increasing again, with a new, more infectious variant. The government has received many contributions and welcomes any contribution including the proposal to re-impose the PSBB and confinement given the peak in positive cases. Government understands that the increase in positive Covid-19 cases is also increasing the occupancy rate of beds in hospitals The government has explored various options taking into account economic, social, political conditions, as well as the experiences of other countries. “The government has decided that the micro PPKM is still the most appropriate decision to approach it at the village and community level,” Jokowi said in a statement from the YouTube presidential secretariat on Wednesday (6/23/2021). Jokowi said the government considers the micro PPKM policy to be the most appropriate in the current context. “Because it can operate without killing the popular economy,” he added. “For the government, micro PPKM and confinement have the same essence, namely to limit community activities. For that, there is no need to argue, ”Jokowi said. According to him, if the micro PPKM is implemented correctly, with good action in the field, then the case rate must be well controlled. The problem, Jokowi continued, is that the PPKM mic has not performed well so far. Therefore, President Jokowi called on Governors, Regents and Mayors to step up their engagement and refine the implementation of micro PPKM. “Optimize the Covid-19 positions that are being formed in each village and sub-district,” Jokowi said. For him, all these positions must work to change people’s behavior to be more disciplined in the implementation of health protocols by implementing 3M, namely wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands. . In addition, strengthening the implementation of 3Ts, namely tests, trace, and treatment down to village level. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos