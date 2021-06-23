To defeat Modi, one idea, one ideology or a joint show of hands is not enough. It takes a face

Text size:

NOTNationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawars meets poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, and with opposition parties Tuesday once again fueled discussions of a “third front” anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

But any idea or vision of a potential third front is a failure, imperfect in its very conceptualization. The opposition in India needs a strong leader to effectively confront and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party, not an outdated concept of a third or alternative front fueled by one idea or one. ideology. A joint faceless raised hand is not going anywhere in a hurry.

The third front is a poor framework for several reasons. First, all he has is an ambiguous anti-Modi emotion in his heart; second, it forgets the fact that it is not pragmatic to exclude Congress from the only other truly pan-Indian party; and third, it takes away from the voter what he has now become used to stability.

Third front, a non runner

The biggest flaw in the idea of ​​a third front is that it is based on pure anti-modi-ism, with no vision or consensus on who can run the front and can be projected as a Pan-Indian face against the Prime Minister.

Look at recent major examples of what can be seen as Modi’s defeat in the 2020 legislative elections in Delhi and the 2021 West Bengal elections. In both cases it took formidable mass leaders and popular faces Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee to beat the Modi-Amit Shah winning machine.

While Arvind Kejriwal, with his unique politics, ensured that Delhi stays with him, Mamata Banerjee ensured that his ground-connected and carefully prepared mass base helped him put an end to the BJP’s unfiltered ambitions in West Bengal.

Compare this with the persistent efforts of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to counter Modi and engage with voters with his’idea of ​​india‘which has never yielded results, as Gandhi’s descendant doesn’t have what it takes to be ahead in the race with Modi for a cult personality.

This is precisely why the Third Front, or any such training, is a fallacy. Who will run it? Will there be a PM candidate? Who will be the face of the opposition against Modi? What parts will it include? Hypothetically speaking, will Mamata be okay if Kejriwal was the face, or will Jagan Reddy be okay if Uddhav Thackeray was the face? These are all very difficult questions with no easy or immediate answers.

Additionally, a third front immediately involves a non-BJP, non-Congress platform. Getting more than 272 seats in Lok Sabha, without either of the two Pan-Indian parties, is unrealistic. The BJP garnered around 38 percent of the vote in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, and Congress 20 percent. The math is pretty clear.

The stability factor

What Narendra Modi did was usher in a new era of ‘shirt‘(stability) with its Teflon coated image and its’ strong leader’ pitch. A clear majority, an ability to make decisions easily, full control over governance, and no struggle with allies over day-to-day operations defined the Modi era.

Covid mismanagement aside, what Modi’s seven years as Prime Minister have shown is how ‘decisive’ he is and must not depend on anyone to respond to contentious calls for demonetization and from the repeal of section 370 to surgical strikes, Balakot airstrikes and agricultural laws. He sold the idea of ​​the decision to his constituents.

A third front, by contrast, immediately brings back memories of the unstable instability of the mid to late 1990s, when governments fell like a game of cards at the whims of different political parties. India has never had the most stable experience with coalition governments. Remember how the Left Front got out Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) over civilian nuclear deal, causing days of uncertainty and suspense ?.

Look no further than the current government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra to see how a motley group of parties can give the appearance of a difficult alliance, sending a message of lack of stability. Imagine how much more inorganic and confusing a larger national alliance of several parties without a clear leader would seem to the voter.

That too many cooks spoil the broth is now a boring cliché, but quite apt for any idea of ​​an alternate front. Modi is not a cook. He is the ‘chef’, and very good at it. What you need for him is not the idea of ​​a delicious dish, but another chef who can tell the voters that he / she will deliver that dish.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

