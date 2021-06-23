Is the Bidens Justice Department really going to defend Trump against the Capitol Riots lawsuit?





Earlier this month, this website asked aloud: Why on earth is Joe Bidens’ Justice Department defending Donald Trump? The issue has arisen from a strange and disturbing trend in recent times in which the DOJ, currently led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been fighting for the ex-president. In May, for example, the department filed a motion to appeal a decision by federal judges that the agency was to release the memo that Bill Barr used to help rid Trump of the obstruction of the investigation. on Russia. Weeks later, attorneys for Garlands continued Barr’s efforts to defend Trump in a libel lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, Barrs DOJ arguing that Trump was acting in his capacity as POTUS when he responded to her rape allegations saying, Number one, that’s not my type. Second, it never happened, and then also: [Shes] totally lie. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t know anything about this woman. I don’t know anything about her. It’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that. Obviously, this was disturbing for a number of reasons, not the least of which was that (1) a federal judge already ruled last October that Trump was not, in fact, acting in his job. when he went after Carroll, leaving the Justice Department under no obligation to defend the guy (2) he is now a private citizen who claims to be very wealthy and can afford his own lawyers and ( 3) As Carrolls’ attorney said, such a government position would give federal officials a free license to cover up private sexual misconduct by publicly brutalizing any woman who has the courage to come forward. Additionally, the department may have found itself in a corner where it may have to defend Trump from lawsuits accusing him of instigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

According to a number of constitutional scholars and lawyers who have spoken to Reuters, the DOJ’s decision in the Carroll case to assert that presidents enjoy fundamentally unlimited immunity for their comments in office will likely have profound implications for a number of pending lawsuits, including those relating to the Trump-provoked insurgency.

Lawyer Philip Andonian has said he is concerned that the Justice Department, using the same legal reasoning, will also defend Trump in a case that Andonian is pursuing on behalf of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California. Swalwell alleges that Trump instigated the deadly January 6 riot in an attempt to prevent Congress from fulfilling its duty to certify Biden as the winner of the election. Andonian called the logic behind the department’s decision to defend Trump against Carroll’s libel suit alarming. The Justice Department appears to place no limits on a sitting president’s immunity from speaking on any matter deemed to be of public interest, Andonian said.

A prominent constitutional scholar called the department’s position in the Carroll case an error that will be difficult to correct. It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now, said Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard University and frequent critic of Trump. The Titanic is aiming for the iceberg. Tribe and other critics of the departments’ position say he makes no obvious distinctions between the official conduct of the president and matters that clearly fall outside the functions of the office. When a president says or does something illegal, they say, it does not warrant a taxpayer-funded defense by government lawyers.

Garland defended the position taken by the Department of Justice in the Carroll case, saying, “Sometimes we have to make a decision about the law that we would never have made and with which we deeply disagree on. the political level. Andonian, Swalwells’ attorney, told Reuters he believed the Justice Department would adopt the same argument he used against Carroll to claim that Trump was speaking on matters of public interest during his speech on the 6th. January which preceded the attack on the Capitol. As a reminder, during this speech, Trump told the crowd, among other things:

All of us here today don’t want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left-wing Democrats, which they are doing. And stolen by the fake media. This is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up, we will never give in. It does not happen. You don’t recognize when there is a theft. Our country has had enough. We won’t take it anymore and that’s what it is. And to use a favorite term that all of you have really found: we’ll stop the theft. Today I’m going to present some of the evidence to prove that we won this election and that we won it by a landslide. It was not a close election. Republicans are, Republicans are constantly fighting like a boxer with their hands tied behind their backs. It’s like a boxer. And we want to be so nice. We want to be so respectful of everyone, including the wrong people. And were going to have to fight a lot harder. Mike Pence is going to have to fight for us, and if he doesn’t, it will be a sad day for our country because you have sworn to uphold our Constitution. And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like a devil, you won’t have a country.

The Justice Department declined Reuters’ request to comment on whether it would actually use the Carroll argument to intervene in other prosecutions against Trump. And I hope it won’t! Lawyer Joseph Sellers, who is representing U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson in his case against the ex-president, told reporters Peter Eisler and Joseph Tanfani, I don’t think anyone would think this falls within the legitimate duties of the president to encourage people to interfere with the workings of another branch of government. He was promoting an insurrection and a riot.

