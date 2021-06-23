Politics
Does the Third Front have a leader to beat Modi in the PM race? What the survey shows in 12 states
Text size:
reElhi media is abuzz with news that a possible third front, comprising non-BJP and non-Congress political parties, is apparently forming to confront the Bharatiya Janata party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not the first time that there has been such an attempt, and it will not be the last.
This time, Nationalist Congress Party chairman Sharad Pawar of Maharashtra is apparently at the forefront of convening such an alliance, aided and abetted by Yashwan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress. With the crushing defeat of the BJP and the erasure of the Congress party in the recent Bengal assembly elections, it is understandable that talks of a non-Congress alliance to confront the BJP nationally have taken hold. momentum.
To put it in context, of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha, less than a third have a strict showdown between the BJP and Congress. India is the most electorally diverse democracy in the world with at least 18 political parties having a strong presence in at least one state. In this sense, India does not really have national elections but a series of state elections held simultaneously.
At the same time, it is now evident that elections in India have become much more leader-centered. Narendra Modi has shown that despite India’s enormous political diversity, it is possible for a national leader to emerge across the country. There is also the oft-repeated Delhi media maxim that indian elections have turned presidential, although one could say that it is not like new a phenomenon as it is claimed.
Read also : Modi, state government, fate. Inquiry Asks Indians Who They Blame For Covid Deaths
Choose India the next PM
Any discussion of the future of Indian politics today deviates into a discussion of If not Modi, who ?. It is in this context that there are attempts to form a third front under a recognized leader to potentially challenge the popularity of the Prime Minister. Some sections of the Indian national media (Delhi media) and the talkative class are active in propagating the idea of a powerful leader of a regional party appointed as opposition candidate for prime minister to challenge Narendra Modi.
Do Indians feel the same? Can a regional leader transcend state borders and be an acceptable alternative as the next candidate for prime minister? Prashnam decided to find out.
Prashnam conducted a large national survey of nearly 20,000 adult voters in 12 major states Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana and Jharkhand covering 397 constituencies in Lok Sabha and 2,309 assembly constituencies.
People were asked a simple question in their local language. Who do you think should be the next Prime Minister of India?
The survey was designed so that the choice of answers is open and wide. Respondents could name any state or national leader as their choice. This survey is among the largest and most geographically stratified of its type in recent times.
Read also : Vaccine shortages are not translating into absolute demand in India. See this survey
Modi is number one; Rahul Gandhi favorite alternative
Prime Minister Modi emerges as the most popular choice, nearly 33% of those polled chose him as the next Prime Minister.
Rahul Gandhi was the second most popular choice. 17% of those polled chose the head of Congress as India’s next prime minister.
An interesting finding was that all non-Congress, non-BJP leaders combined did not poll as much as finalist Rahul Gandhi.
As might be expected, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the most popular regional leader as the next prime minister’s choice, but only among 7 percent of those polled. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, came second among regional leaders with 3% support, Party Chairman Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav with 2.2% and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with 1 , 4%.
Third Front President Sharad Pawar was among the choices for the next prime minister, with less than 1% support. In some states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Gandhi is Modi’s preferred choice to be the next Prime Minister of India. Prashnam will make this survey a quarterly article to measure the evolution of these preferences over time.
Read also : One thing people want the Modi government to do right now, a six-state investigation gives us the mood
The picture is clear
Prashnam’s first question offered a choice between Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, respective State CM and Other. For those who chose Other, a follow-up question was asked with four additional names: Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Yogi Adityanath, and Akhilesh Yadav. The responses were then weighted by the state’s population to arrive at the aggregate numbers. Details are provided in individual raw data worksheets.
Admittedly, this does not reflect the voting intention of Indians in a national election. This is simply an opinion of Indian voters at this point on their choice for the next prime minister, which may well be at odds with how they could possibly vote in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.
Nonetheless, it clearly shows that for the majority of Indian voters, Narendra Modi is still the greatest leader in the country and Rahul Gandhi is the preferred alternative to him. No other political leader comes close to them in being the choice of the next Indian Prime Minister.
In accordance with the intellectually honest practice of Prashnam, the detailed methodology, state-by-state results and full raw data of the survey are made available here for further verification and analysis.
Rajesh Jain is the founder, Question, an AI tech start-up that aims to make collecting opinions more scientific, easier, faster and more affordable. Opinions are personal.
The article is part of ThePrint-Prashnam Vox Pop series.
(Edited by Prashant Dixit)
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit