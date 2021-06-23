Boris Johnson has warned planning reform could be his ‘poll tax’, but fears the U-turn will be even more dangerous





William Hague has said planning reform could be a tax moment for Boris Johnson, an issue that starts out small but ends up damaging the reputation of the Conservative Party and its leader, for good. The Prime Minister is beset on all sides by his proposals to encourage housing construction by removing the veto of local communities on individual developments. Tory backbenchers fear the planning bill will cost them more seats like Chesham & Amersham, lost to the Lib Dems in last week’s by-elections, while Labor is happy to ‘abandon their usual position in favor of development in order to accumulate more political embarrassment on the Government. Lord Hague, a former Conservative leader, warned that the fury over the white paper on planning reminded me in some ways of the hustle and bustle over the voting tax he saw early in his own political career. He wrote in Time: It has the makings of huge problems ahead, not only in the southern counties, but also among the northern conservatives, most of whom live in their own pleasant suburbs and villages. They are not that different. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox He is undoubtedly right to say that dividing the country into staunch conservatives and working-class Red Wall voters is a mistake: Homeowners of all neighborhoods and all political stripes tend to be skeptical of it. considering new developments close to them and keen to ensure that representatives have the final say on what can and cannot be built. So if Mr Johnson insists on moving forward, he will face serious opposition. The government’s policy message will focus on the continued protections of the green belt and the emphasis that councils can choose parts of their local area that are suitable for development as long as they designate a certain minimum area over which to build. But the fear among conservative thinkers is that the short-term gains from dropping reforms will be overshadowed by the long-term pain of excluding young people from the housing market. If a generation of millennials is unable to take root in a community, they believe, conservatives will gradually wither and die.

