Turkish President joins Azerbaijani President in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh





06/23/2021 Nagorno-Karabakh(International Christian Concern) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Nagorno-Karabakh Shushi (Armenian: Artsakh) with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 15. Erdogan became the first ruler to visit Shushi since Azerbaijan captured the city. Turkey’s military support for Azerbaijan during the 44-day war proved crucial in the capture of Shushi, and the partnership between the two countries has only grown. Erdogan reviewed the troops at a welcoming ceremony in Shushi before meeting Aliyev. During their meeting and subsequent announcements, agreements were reached to deepen political, trade and military cooperation between the two. These plans include the opening of a Turkish consulate in Shushi and the co-production of military drones. Erdogan commented, saying: We are taking measures to ensure that the occupation of historic Azerbaijan lands does not recur. Erdogan also suggested the creation of a regional cooperation platform comprising Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Georgia and Armenia. The visit of the Turkish president, however, brought condemnation on the Armenian side. The Armenian Foreign Ministry said: These provocative actions seriously undermine international efforts to establish stability in the region and are absolutely unacceptable. For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: [email protected].

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos