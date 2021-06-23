China’s rise in GDP is a chance to reboot the country’s image on the world stage

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a press conference at the end of the Belt and Road Forum for … [+] International cooperation on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Nicolas Asfouri-Piscine / Getty Images



The Chinese economy has had a great 12 years, bringing the world out of the Covid-19 era. Yet the last year damaged something so important: Beijing’s soft power.

Beijing addresses questions about what happened in Wuhan and why authorities have been so slow to warn the world of an upcoming pandemicmind boggling. If China’s handling of the initial epidemic was the decisive victory it claims, why overreact to Australia’s call for an investigation?

Students at Harvard Kennedy School may one day take lessons about how Chinese leaders spoiled the Donald Trump era. As the US president undermined alliances, disrupted supply chains, lost allies and downplayed the pandemic, Beijing had a unique opportunity to increase the country’s influence at Washington’s expense.

And now many in Beijing seem to understand how badly they blew it up. Earlier this month, Xi Jinping urged the Communist Party to cultivate a trustworthy, kind and respectable image globally. This is the clearest indication to date that the wolf warrior ethic adopted by Chinese diplomats in recent times was too Trump-like to comfort and backfire.

The remedy here is obvious: to be the reliable economic engine that leaders in East and West alike want.

The policies of the Trump administration had a vague tendency of developing countries favoring a weaker currency, banning businesses, tariffs of the type that might have worked in 1985, attacking government institutions. They have shaken the ability of the Americas to anchor global finance. The past four years have seen a bull market in the gossip about the replacement of the dollar as the reserve currency and the centrality of US Treasury debt.

China enjoys good press for trends in its gross domestic product. Not just for the pace of GDP, but also for how the Xis team seems to be looking for a more balanced and sustainable mix of sources of growth. Although some experts were disappointed by the news that industrial production only rose 6.6% in May on a two-year average basis, essentially bringing Asia back to its pre-Covid-19 level.

Investments in fixed assets, for example, real estate and land rose 4.2% on the same basis in the five months to May. Retail sales, meanwhile, grew a less impressive 4.5%, about half of what we saw in 2019.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then US Vice President Joe Biden inside the Grand … [+] People’s Hall on December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images



China is getting there, slowly but surely. Far from disappointing, however, the data suggests that the Xis Party has learned valuable lessons from the myriad boom and bust cycles that have made global headlines since 2008. It was the year that the Lehman’s shock devastated global markets and threatened to halt China’s meteoric rise.

Instead, Beijing has bent economic reality to its advantage. Yet the trillions of dollars in stimulus packages that then-President Hu Jintaos’ team threw on the economy caused as many long-term headaches as short-term gains. It funded a boom in unproductive infrastructure prioritizing the quantity of growth over the quality that fueled the bubbles. This generated a moral hazard dynamic that encouraged greater risk and greater leverage.

Unfortunately, the Xis government doubled down on the approach in 2015, when Shanghai shares went into free fall. The impetus then, as in 2008-2009, was to devote even more money to the problem of treating the symptoms, not the underlying conditions.

The ways in which Team Xi restored calm bailouts, relaxed leverage and reserve requirement protocols, halting initial public offerings, and halting trading at thousands of companies hasn’t done much. thing to build a more agile and transparent system. The message to the bettors was, no worries, the Communist Party and the People’s Bank of China are supporting you. Always.

Still, things seem to be changing. In 2020, as the United States, Europe and Japan lashed out with new stimulus packages, Beijing took a focused and minimalist approach. Japan alone has thrown $ 2.2 trillion, or 40% of GDP, into its cratered economy. The Federal Reserve has embarked on an asset buying tear.

The PBOC, in contrast, has resisted the urge to take the quantitative easing route. This helps Xi in his quest to deleverage the economy. It’s a very difficult balance, of course. Is the drama going or has it not been lacking that takes place at China Huarong Asset Management demonstrates the risks of hitting the stimulus brakes too hard.

The good news is that so far China appears to be pursuing a stable and sustainable recovery in 2021, not the overwhelming strength of previous efforts. And that’s exactly what the world needs. A 6% growth rate year after year will gain China more soft power points than the extremes of GDP. China will also accelerate its transition from exports to a power based on innovation and services.

It is great that President Joe Biden quickly picked up the Americas vaccination game. This means that the two largest economies are recovering simultaneously, reinforcing each other.

China’s rebirth could have an even bigger impact. Watch how China’s growth over the past few months is lifting so many boats in Asia. In May alone, Japan experienced a 23.6% increase in shipments to China. Continental demand for everything from motor vehicles and semiconductor machines to paper products, is helping Japan recover from its worst recession in decades. South Korea too.

The best thing Xi can do to boost China’s soft power is to build on this recovery and provide the stability the rest of the world needs. Xi should let the power of China’s GDP speak for him.