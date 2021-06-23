Boris Johnson dismisses warning hundreds of thousands will die of tropical diseases after aid cuts





Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that hundreds of thousands of people will die of tropical diseases due to his aid cuts despite the coming of the World Health Organization. The Prime Minister also declined to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite the Speaker of the House of Commons’ order to allow MPs to speak. Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would result in the burning and destruction of 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines, reversing Britain’s past investment. This single act will result in the dismemberment, blindness, disruption of the lives and death of hundreds of thousands of people, warned the former secretary of international development. But Mr Johnson, while noting Mr Mitchell’s expertise on the subject, nevertheless insisted he was wrong about the aid cuts of $ 4 billion a year. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> UK will not extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Events industry faces massive financial losses even if Covid minimum restrictions are maintained, leak shows < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson slammed for bartender brainwashing event as schoolchildren blackmailed Britain strong, great nation Stressing that the aid budget still stood at 10 billion, despite the economic emergency caused by the pandemic, he told the MP that he did not accept the qualification he had given. Earlier this month, President Lindsay Hoyle attacked Mr Johnson for refusing to allow the vote promised last year because, according to the rebels, he faces certain defeat. Mr Mitchell urged the prime minister to accept and abide by the President’s instructions with a meaningful vote before the summer recess, starting in late July. But, instead, Mr Johnson only referred to a general budget vote of all government spending, which wouldn’t constitute a specific clash over aid cuts.

