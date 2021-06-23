The United States cannot win the war in Afghanistan even if Pakistan provides bases (PM Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the United States cannot win the war in neighboring Afghanistan even if Islamabad agrees to provide bases in Washington for counterterrorism operations.

If Pakistan bowed to American demand, Khan said, it would again be targeted for revenge by “terrorists” if civil war did break out instead of a political settlement in the conflict-ridden country.

He was referring to the more than two-decade activism that has haunted the nuclear Muslim state of South Asia for siding with Washington in its so-called war on terror.

“After joining the US effort, Pakistan was targeted as a collaborator, which led to terrorism against our country by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other groups. The American drone attacks, which I warned against, did not win the war, but they created hatred of Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against our two countries, “he said. .

“We just can’t afford it. We’ve already paid too high a price. Meanwhile, if the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, couldn’t win the war of l “Inside Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from bases in our country?” he argued.

Islamabad has previously refused to allow the United States to conduct counterterrorism operations following Washington’s planned withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States. But as the US troops withdraw, we will avoid risking new conflicts, ”he said.

Recognizing that Islamabad made a mistake in choosing between warring groups, Khan said Pakistan had learned from this experience and had no “favorites” in Afghanistan.

“We oppose any military takeover of Afghanistan, which will only lead to decades of civil war, as the Taliban cannot take over the whole country, and yet must be included in any government for it to be. ‘he succeeds,’ he said.

Comparing the losses suffered by Islamabad during the war on terror and the compensation from the United States, Khan said: “More than 70,000 Pakistanis have been killed. While the United States provided $ 20 billion in aid, losses to the Pakistani economy exceeded $ 150 billion. Tourism and investment have dried up. up.”

He admitted that Pakistan sent its army into the former northwestern tribal belt, which borders Afghanistan, due to US pressure in 2004, which sparked a deadly wave of suicide bombings and attacks. terrorists against the armed forces and civilians.

“It was in the false expectation that this would end the insurgency. But that was not the case, “he said, adding that” the collateral damage “caused by the incursion displaced more than a million North Waziristan tribal members and killed” many more. soldiers the United States lost in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, “plus billions of dollars in damage to the economy and infrastructure.

Reiterating his long-standing position that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, the prime minister called for a political settlement to end this decades-long conflict.

“We want a negotiated peace, not a civil war. We need stability and an end to terrorism targeting our two countries. We support an agreement that preserves the development gains made in Afghanistan over the past two decades. And we want economic development, and increased trade and connectivity in Central Asia, to jumpstart our economy. We will all go down the drain if there is another civil war, ”he wrote.

Khan said he hoped Kabul would show “a little more flexibility” and that it was Pakistan that brought the Taliban to the negotiating table “first with the Americans, then with the Afghan government.”

“We know that if the Taliban try to declare a military victory, it will lead to endless bloodshed,” he concluded.

