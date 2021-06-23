PROJO affirms that SYL has successfully achieved Jokowi’s expectations in the agricultural sector





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – One of the social organizations supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), PROJO, felt that Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) had succeeded in realizing Jokowi’s direction in the agricultural sector. “We are grateful to SYL who has managed to bring and understand what President Jokowi wants,” PROJO General Secretary Handoko said during a meeting after meeting SYL at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture. (Kementan), Ragunan, South Jakarta. , Wednesday (23/6/2021). SYL, called Handoko, has succeeded in bringing the agricultural sector to growth and development so that it can become a reliable sector. “The data shows that the agricultural sector is the sector that has made the most progress during the pandemic, in addition to the digital sector. This is proof that the agricultural sector is the sector we are really counting on right now, ”Handoko explained. Read also : Negative impact on the IHT, the Ministry of Agriculture proposes to reconsider the discourse on the revision of PP 109 Handoko said the post of agriculture minister has a strategic role in President Jokowi’s government. In addition, the agricultural sector has always been the subject of special attention from the President. “The president has always shown his concern for the agricultural sector. Like the Food Estate, he can come several times to directly observe the state of the land. For this, we must appreciate the agricultural programs that have been carried out so far, ”said Handoko. During his meeting with SYL, Handoko also congratulated Indonesia on the election of Indonesia as a member of the Council of the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the period 2021-2025. . Read also : House of Representatives Commission IV floods Agriculture Ministry with praise at working meeting “It is certainly an achievement that deserves to be appreciated. And it is of course in agreement with the president who is a symbol of the president who goes directly to the people, the president who really has a big concern for the agricultural sector “, he declared. Handoko hopes that SYL can continue to position itself as a minister in the service of the people. “Jokowi is the president of the people, so all the ministers have to hinder the people. People must be the benchmark for all the programs that are carried out, ”said Handoko.







